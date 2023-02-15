Hoka reveals new, lighter Clifton 9 with even more squishy cushioning

Hoka has launched the latest addition to the popular Clifton lineup. The Hoka Clifton 9 features a lighter, more responsive midsole than 2021's Clifton 8, with a more plush, cushioned feel.

The forefoot has Hoka's signature Meta-Rocker shape for smooth transition from heel strike to toe-off, though the shape isn't as pronounced as some.

This is a shoe designed for everyday training sessions, but will be equally suited to walking since it doesn't have the super-thick foam that can make some other cushioned shoes feel unbalanced at low speeds.

The Durabrasion rubber sole should prove durable enough for lengthy training plans, and the gusseted tongue (something I always appreciate) will keep out grit and dirt when you're training on loose surfaces.

The new shoe comes in eight colorways, including several fresh springtime options like airy blue and ice water, and cyclamen and sweet lilac (shown above).

The Clifton 9 is available now direct from Hoka (opens in new tab), with a list price of $145/£130, putting it squarely in the mid-range bracket.