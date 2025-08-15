How to track workouts on your Garmin watch: Measure your health and fitness from your wrist

Garmin watches are worn by millions around the world

Runners, hikers, and other athletes from all over the world rely on their Garmin sports watch to track their movements and monitor fitness in the wilderness.

The best Garmin devices combine a sturdy, durable exterior with a sleek design and plenty of built-in sports features.

Garmin models from up and down the price range include loads of handy workout modes to help you up your game and multiple health monitors to keep score of your fitness. Top-end models like the Fenix 8 and Forerunner 955 cover everything from jet lag to water skiing, while budget options like the Forerunner 55 offer a basic but dependable set of metrics for workout tracking.

With so many different options, using your Garmin to track workouts might seem a little daunting. Don't worry, Garmin makes it simple enough, and you can start tracking your workouts by following a few simple steps.

Read on for our guide to tracking your workouts with a Garmin device, including advice on how to find workouts and view them on your phone or computer.

How to select an activity

Garmin devices come with basic sports monitoring modes, known as activities, for individual sports.

These modes collect different fitness data relevant to said sport. For example, if you select the running activity, your device will measure your cadence and running dynamics in addition to basic info like your time, speed, and heart rate.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you select hiking, it will monitor different metrics like your elevation gain and altitude.

Activities will also track your position in the wilderness with your device's GPS tracking. Garmin watches have a stellar reputation for accurate and dependable GPS, so you can stick to the trails wherever you are in the wilderness.

Finding and selecting an activity is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Press the Start/Stop button

Scroll through the Activities list and select one

Select Start to begin your workout

How to select a workout

Activities track your health with precision, but don't guide you through a workout. If you want to follow a step-by-step training plan, you can use Garmin's workouts mode to find pre-made or custom workouts that you can edit and change to suit your preferences.

Like Activities, Workout modes also track your position via GPS.

You can select a workout by following a few basic steps:

Press the Start/Stop button

Select the Workouts app

Select an activity type

Select a workout from the available list

Select Do Workout

Press the Start/Stop button to begin

How to create a workout

If you're feeling a little creative, you might want to make your own workout, which you can customize to suit your preferences on the trails. This might sound a touch daunting, but it's easy enough once you get the hang of things.

You can create a workout on the Garmin Connect app or Garmin Express website:

Via the Garmin Connect app

Open the Garmin Connect app

Select More in the bottom right

Select Training and Planning

Select Workouts

Select Create a Workout

Select a workout type from the activities listed (Run, Bike, Swim etc)

Create your workout by choosing from the options available, including your distances, rest times, target pace, target calories burned, and more

Select save

Your workout will now be available under My Workouts

Fitness stats on the Garmin Connect app (Image credit: Garmin)

Via the Garmin Express website

Sign in to the Garmin Express website on a web browser

Select Training and Planning

Select a workout type

Create your workout by choosing from the options available, including your distances, rest times, target pace, target calories burned, and more

Select Save Workout

Select Send to Device to access your workout under My Workouts on your Garmin watch

How to view your progress

Once you've completed your hike, run, or other workout, it's time to check your stats and see how you got on.

You can see data from your individual workouts on your Garmin device, via the Garmin Connect app, or on the Garmin Express website.

You'll then be able to view a detailed analysis of your performance and a round-up of all the metrics that your watch tracked while you moved. You can also find detailed breakdowns of specific measurements, like your heart rate and lap data.

If you want a broader vision of your progress, you can access detailed charts and graphs that display your stats over time, to show how you've improved with each workout.

Accessing your activity data is an easy job, whether you're using a mobile device, laptop, or your Garmin watch itself.

Via the Garmin Connect app

Open the Garmin Connect app

Select More

Select Activities

Select the specific activity you want to view

Select Charts to view your data

Garmin watches track plenty of different health metrics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Via the Garmin Express website

Sign in to Garmin Connect via a web browser

Select Activities

Select the activity you want to view, and your stats will appear

Via your Garmin device

Hold the Menu button

Select History

Select Activities

Select the activity you want to see

Select All Stats to see your data

You can also track your health and fitness stats on the Strava app by syncing your Garmin device with the workout-specific social media. To find out more, check out our expert guide to syncing your sports watch with Strava.

If you want additional coaching, the Garmin Coach feature will provide a personalized workout regimen based on your individual targets and progress on the trails. Find out how to use it here.