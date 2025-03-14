Hundreds of National Park workers could win back their jobs after judges rule mass firings unlawful

By published

The National Park Service is under immense strain after widespread cuts imposed by the Trump administration

Protesters at Yosemite
Protesters gather at Yosemite National Park, March 1, 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

About a thousand sacked National Park Service workers could soon return to work after high-ranking judges ordered the Trump administration to reverse drastic cuts to the federal workforce.

Back-to-back rulings from judges in Maryland and California deemed that the firing of probationary workers in several government agencies violated federal employment laws.

The mass layoffs did not follow proper legal procedures, according to Judges William Alsup and James Bredar.

“It is a sad, sad day when our government would fire some good employee and say it was based on performance when they know good and well that’s a lie," said Alsup from the bench.

"That should not have been done in our country. It was a sham in order to avoid statutory requirements."

Upside down flag at Yosemite

Outraged climbers hang an upside down US flag near Yosemite Falls (Image credit: Getty Images)

An estimated 24,000 probationary workers have been sacked across the federal workforce in recent months; roughly 1,000 of those worked for the National Park Service.

By law, the NPS is now required to reinstate each one and must follow the proper regulatory process if it still decides to dismiss them. This includes a sixty-day notice period given to state and local governments.

It's currently unclear how the Trump administration will respond to the rulings.

Advnture has contacted the NPS for comment and awaits a response.

Alongside the sacking of probationary workers, thousands of temporary National Parks staff also had their job offers rescinded, and many full-time employees took voluntary redundancy.

The cuts are already impacting the American wilderness, forcing the closure of multiple trails and campsites and casting a forboding shadow over the busy summer season.

"Americans love their national parks; these cuts do not have public support," Kristen Brengel of the National Parks Conservation Association warned in a recent statement.

“As peak travel season arrives, park visitors will have to contend with closed visitor centers and campgrounds, canceled ranger programs, and less search and rescue staff."

The cuts have also prompted protests around the country. Thousands have taken to the streets in multiple demonstrations, while outraged climbers at Yosemite showed their displeasure by hanging an upside-down US flag - traditionally a signal of distress.

A record 331.9 million people visited America's national parks last year to hike, run, and camp in the iconic North American wilderness.

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
Patagonia Houdini jacket

Stand out on the trails with 31% off one of our favorite Patagonia jackets in this unique colorway
Appalachian Trail

Appalachian Trail hikers can now skip a dangerous detour around areas damaged by Hurricane Helene thanks to a new ferry
Patagonia Houdini jacket

Stand out on the trails with 31% off one of our favorite Patagonia jackets in this unique colorway
See more latest
Most Popular
Patagonia Houdini jacket
Stand out on the trails with 31% off one of our favorite Patagonia jackets in this unique colorway
Appalachian Trail
Appalachian Trail hikers can now skip a dangerous detour around areas damaged by Hurricane Helene thanks to a new ferry
Yeti ultramarine
Add a splash of color to your camping trips with Yeti's latest shade - inspired by the sparkling waters of Australia's coastline
Rear view of a group of people spending time together, sitting in camping chairs around a burning camp fire in camping field
No vacancies: campers in 2024 had more difficulty than ever finding a campground last year – here's how to get around it
Nike Zegama 2 deals image
I love the bounce and grip of the Nike Zegama 2 trail runners – and they're a massive 50% off at REI right now
Big orange octopus swimming near the reef in ocean
"What is this thing doing right here?" – Washington hikers come across a giant octopus casually swimming just off the trail
G-Shock
New G-shock watches target adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts with GPS, health monitors, and sturdy exteriors
Punta Pioda
"Every pitch was a real conquer" - Climbers summit one of the last wild faces in the Alps in expert 4 day ascent
Garmin Forerunner 55
We ranked the dependable Forerunner 55 as our favorite budget Garmin GPS watch - and it's now 25% off
Kilian Jornet at the finish line of the UTMB in 2022
Jornet vs Walmsley vs Bouillard! UTMB 2025 launches with a fierce showdown, and you can watch it live – here are all the details