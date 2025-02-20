Iconic American hiking trails under threat as Trump administration freezes maintenance funding and workers are sacked

Trails across the country face a chaotic future if maintenance grinds to a halt

America’s rich network of hiking trails faces an uncertain future after funding freezes imposed by the Trump administration.

In the last month, policies announced by President Donald Trump led to thousands of jobs being cut from the National Park Service and Forest Service before their peak summer season. Trump has also paused multiple grants used to keep America's trails safe and cared for.

Trails across the country rely on federal funding and workers to maintain routes and infrastructure and ensure safety. Hundreds of trails face a future without maintenance while some have closed completely.

Among them is the iconic Pacific Crest Trail, which takes hikers 2,650 miles across the US, Mexico, and Canada. Maintenance along lengthy sections in California and Oregon is funded by a federal grant, which has been paused and is now under review.

It's currently unclear whether funding will be restored, reduced, or completely cut.

The Pacific Coast Trail Association, the non-profit organization that receives federal funding to maintain the trail described the review as "deeply concerning". Without government support, they fear the trail could fall into disrepair.

"Without it, we risk losing the capacity to fund essential projects and crews needed to care for the 2,650-mile PCT," said PCTA CEO Megan Wargo on the organization's website.

"Cutting back needed trail maintenance will directly affect the PCT experience this year and in the future, and surely will increase the amount and cost of work we will need to address later. Hikers, equestrians and local trail communities will feel this as they traverse the magnificent lands through which the trail passes."

About 700 to 800 people attempt to hike the Pacific Crest Trail every year (Image credit: RobertCrum)

Layoffs and funding cuts have had a seismic impact on wilderness areas up and down the country. The Franklin Falls and Denny Creek trails in King County, Washington have closed indefinitely due to a lack of staff.

Social media posts show a sign fixed to a barricade on the shared Franklin Falls and Denny Creek trailhead that reads: "Due to the large scale termination of Forest Service employees, Franklin Falls and the Denny Creek Trailhead are CLOSED. This site will reopen when we return to appropriate staffing levels."

Over 60 million Americans hit the trails each year to go hiking, while more than 300 million visit national parks.

Without ample funding or staff, park visitors could be met with "overflowing trash, uncleaned bathrooms, and fewer rangers to provide guidance" according to NPCA senior vice president of government affairs Kristen Brenge.

Incensed by the cuts, thousands of Americans took to the streets in protest on Monday, February 17.

"We want their jobs back," one protester at the Rocky Mountains National Park told 9News.

"The summer is coming. Without the rangers and the seasonal workers, it's just going to be a mess."