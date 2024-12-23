174 skiers evacuated by rope after gondola tower cracks

Snowpack levels across Colorado are well above average, and winter enthusiasts are flocking to the slopes to take advantage of the great conditions, but this weekend saw hundreds of skiers and snowboarders spending most of their day on the gondola after it malfunctioned – then being rescued by rope.

Winter Park Resort reports that at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, the rocker arm connecting two sections of tower one on the gondola cracked and bent which caused it to shut down immediately for guest safety.

A spokesperson for the resort says that approximately 174 skiers had to be rescued, with ski patrol rappelling them down to the slopes beneath. The evacuations were almost complete by 4:30 p.m. and by Sunday evening, the resort said the new part had been installed and the gondola was running for thorough testing and evaluation.

Getting hung – or stuck – on a chairlift or gondola for an extended period like this is a rare occurrence, but it can be one of the downsides of resort skiing. Gondola cabins provide shelter and often are heated, which makes this more of an inconvenience than a true emergency.

That said, it's a good reminder to carry a few snacks in the pocket of your ski jacket in case it happens to you, and bringing a ski mask to cover up any exposed skin in case you're on a chairlift. We also recommend always carrying some hand warmers in case you're dangling for longer than expected and need a little extra heat.