The best balaclavas 2022: for skiing, snowboarding and all kinds of coldplay

If you ski or snowboard in all weather, you’ll need one of the best balaclavas in your gear quiver. Made to keep you warm and protect your face from frostbite, windburn and extreme cold, a hood-style balaclava covers your head, ears, nose, mouth and neck. The best balaclavas are made from a breathable material to prevent your ski goggles or sunglasses from fogging, and most can be pulled down below your chin if you’re too warm, or they can be partially pulled off and worn like a neck gaiter.

The term “balaclava” was coined in the mid-1800s during the Crimean War when – after the Battle of Balaclava in 1854, where British troops suffered terribly from cold – Brits at home started knitting clothes for the troops, including wool caps, dubbed balaclavas.

Traditionally, balaclavas are worn under a ski, bike or climbing helmet. Nowadays some brands also make balaclavas that go over a helmet. Fabric neck gaiters, sometimes called 'buffs' (though that's actually a brand name), are also sometimes worn as a balaclava, pulled over the head and left high to protect the top of the head, ears and cheeks, with almost as much coverage as a true balaclava.

The best technical balaclavas

Skida Stealth Balaclava A fantastic do-everything balaclava Specifications List price: $38 (US) / Not currently available in the UK Style: Hood Materials: Brushed thermal poly-spandex fabric with moisture management and anti-microbial technology Today's Best Deals View at Skida (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available in many colors + Kids’ sizes available + Adjustable without being baggy Reasons to avoid - Can slide over your eyes if not adjusted properly

Made for skiers by skiers, Skida’s balaclava is ergonomically sewn to fit the head without being too loose or too tight. It’s hinged at the cheeks for easy adjustment, so you can pull it down and wear it as a neck tube if you don’t need full coverage. The neck is cut long enough that this balaclava doesn’t ride up under a jacket. The flatlock seams stretch with the brushed, soft-on-the-face, breathable fabric. And this balaclava comes in a rainbow of colors and patterns, as well as sizes for children and adults. On test the hood was super comfortable under a hat or helmet. It’s designed in Vermont and made in the US.

Outdoor Research Vigor Plus Balaclava The best warm balaclava Specifications List price: $45 (US) / £44.99 (UK) Style: Hinged hood Weight: 69g / 2.5oz Materials: Bluesign approved 93% recycled polyester, 7% spandex, 75D stretch woven fleece with grid interior Colors: Black / Nimbus Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extremely warm + Different sizes available + Adjustable Reasons to avoid - Less versatile than a tube

Made from a mid-heavyweight grid-backed recycled fleece, this balaclava is one of the warmest ones out there. The hood has a hinge that allows for loads of adjustability in changing weather, so it won’t feel restrictive, but it also won’t slide to cover your eyes.

The Vigor Plus balaclava is made from Outdoor Research’s new 93% recycled polyester fleece. The exterior is woven for stretch and mobility. The high-loft grid interior is super warm, and also extremely breathable. It won’t ice up and be hard to breathe through like some other fabrics. It’s also low bulk and comfortable under a helmet or a hat. Thanks to the woven exterior, this balaclava is water-resistant, wind-resistant and has four-way stretch.

Black Diamond Coefficient LT Balaclava Best balaclava for ski mountaineers Specifications List price: $40 (US) / £50 (UK) Style: Hood Weight: 119gsm Materials: Polartec Powergrid polyester stretch grid back fleece Colors: Black Today's Best Deals View at Black Diamond (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extremely light + Dries fast + Fits well under a helmet + Easy to breathe through Reasons to avoid - Binding on the cheek-to-cheek flap quite tight - Not a lot of wind protection offered

This balaclava is the highest warmth-to-weight balaclava, and it’s the lightest balaclava you can buy. Black Diamond’s Coefficient LT Balaclava is made from Polartec Powergrid polyester stretch grid back fleece, one of the most technical materials of any balaclava. It’s a see-through thin-grid fleece is über breathable, quite durable and it dries fast. Made for ski mountaineers and others who count the ounces on their bodies and in their packs, this balaclava will keep frost from forming on your face, and it will take the bite out of winter weather. It didn’t have as much wind protection as some other balaclavas, but it still got the job done. It’s cut trim and comes in one size. If you have a larger head, it may be too snug.

Best over-helmet balaclava

The North Face Whimzy Powder Hood The TNF Whimzy provides warmth without being tight Specifications List price: $40 (US) / £35 (UK) Style: Over-helmet hood Materials: 100% recycled polyester fleece with a WindWall 100% polyester with a durable water-repellent finish overlay Colors: Lavender Fog / TNF Black Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Two sizes available + Windproof + Water-repelling Reasons to avoid - Bulkier than other balaclavas

Not every skier or rider likes the feel of a balaclava worn under a helmet. If you’ve found other balaclavas to be claustrophobic or just uncomfortable, The North Face’s Whimzy Powder Hood provides the same level of protection without the tight fit.

Designed to be worn over a helmet, but also suitable for wearing alone, the Whimzy blocks flurries, biting wind and cold without feeling as tight and confining as an under-helmet balaclava. The fleece hood and neck cover has a wind-blocking panel around the perimeter of the hood providing extra weather protection for your face. A toggled shock cord adjusts it. The panel is treated with DWR to bead water.

Inside the hood, a fleece flap pulls up to cover your lower cheeks and mouth. If you buy it sized for over a helmet, it might be baggy if you choose to wear it without a helmet. But thankfully the Whimzy comes in two sizes, so you can pick your starting point for fit. The hood is made with recycled polyester.

Best tube-style head protectors

Smartwool Thermal Merino Long Neck Gaiter Best double-duty balaclava/neck gaiter Specifications List price: $35 (US) / £32.99 (UK) Style: Tube Weight: 60g Materials: Merino Colors: Brown / Blue Today's Best Deals View at Smartwool (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Long cut provides max coverage + Natural odor control Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t dry as fast as some synthetics

The Long Neck Gaiter is made from Smartwool’s heaviest-weight, double-layer, interlock-knit Merino, and if you love the stink-busting warmth of natural fibers, there’s no better protection from the cold.

While the Long Neck Gaiter isn’t a true balaclava, it’s easy to wear balaclava-style because it’s so long. Pull it over your head and the stretchy Merino tube is long enough to cover your neck with the top of the tube still goes over your ears, nose and mouth. Some skiers and riders prefer tube-style coverage over a proper hooded balaclava because it’s easier to slide down or take off as the day warms up without removing your helmet. It’s also a piece you can wear all season long as a neck gaiter. For some skiers, that means it’s more likely you’ll have it on hand when the weather changes and you want another layer as quickly as possible.

Best budget head protectors

Buff Polar Neckwarmer An affordable layer of protection for your head and neck Specifications List price: $19 (US) / £26.95 (UK) Style: Tube Weight: 66g / 2.3oz Materials: Fleece (91% Recycled polyester) Colors: Embers / Garble Bark / Black / Blue / Red / Various patterns Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cheap + Versatile + Cut so that it stays on without feeling confining Reasons to avoid - A little more length would be more protective

When nothing but fleece will do, this soft, recycled fleece-lined tube provides cozy, quick-drying warmth. The high-stretch, highly insulating fleece is great for extremely cold days when you need its thickness to block the cold. It’s just long enough to cover your ears while also protecting your neck, though a little extra length would make it easier to use this tube as a hybrid neck warmer balaclava substitute. It’s itch-free, and easy to get on and off. And you can feel good about buying Buff’s Polar Neck Warmer. It keeps two plastic bottles out of the landfill.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best balaclava Balaclava Price Style Materials Skida Stealth Balaclava $38 (US) Hood Brushed thermal poly-spandex fabric with moisture management and anti-microbial technology Outdoor Research Vigor Plus Balaclava $45 (US) / £44.99 (UK) Hinged hood Bluesign approved 93% recycled polyester, 7% spandex, 75D stretch woven fleece with grid interior Black Diamond Coefficient LT Balaclava $40 (US) / £50 (UK) Hood Polartec Powergrid polyester stretch grid back fleece The North Face Whimzy Powder Hood $40 (US) / £35 (UK) Over-helmet hood 100% recycled polyester fleece with a WindWall 100% polyester with a durable water-repellent finish overlay Smartwool Thermal Merino Long Neck Gaiter $35 (US) / £32.99 (UK) Tube Merino Buff Polar Neckwarmer $19 (US) / £26.95 (UK) Tube Fleece (91% Recycled polyester)

How we tested the best balaclavas

Each of the balaclavas featured in this buying guide was tested in person by our expert reviewer on the mountainsides and ski slopes of Vermont and elsewhere.

Choosing the best balaclava for you

Proper hood-style balaclavas provide the most warmth (Image credit: ArtistGNDphotography)

The most important thing when choosing the best balaclava is to pick one based on what’s most comfortable for you. A proper hood-style balaclava will provide the most warmth. A neck tube won’t cover the top of your head, but it’s easier to pull down if you get too hot. If finances allow, buy more than one – that way you'll always have a clean one, you'll have options for different weather – and different kits – and you can pick the one that suits your mood on any given day. A balaclava is a great accessory for adding a little style or color to your kit too. Consider the following factors:

Fit

Not every balaclava fits every head. Get one that’s snug but not tight, and that fits comfortably under your ski helmet. Ideally, try before you buy.

The best balaclavas are breathable to prevent goggles from misting up (Image credit: Vera_Petrunina)

Style & thickness

Balaclavas are made in many thicknesses. A thinner-style balaclava will fit better with a helmet. If you’re not a fan of tight fabric around your face, opt for an over-helmet, not an under-helmet style. If you want to be able to pull your balaclava down when you warm up, go for one that’s hinged at the cheeks, not one that has a sewn circular opening. Hinged balaclavas can be worn around the neck without feeling confining. Neck tubes are also a great choice for skiers and riders who want full coverage but also want to be able to vent.

Fabrics

Carefully consider the material your balaclava is made from. Choose one made from a quick-dry material so that moisture buildup over your covered nose and mouth will dissipate quickly. Merino is naturally odor resistant, but it doesn’t typically dry as quickly as synthetics (and synthetic balaclavas come in a rainbow of colors).