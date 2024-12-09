Hurry! Today is your last chance to save 25% on the "lightning quick" Jetboil Flash at REI

The Jetboil Flash gets water bubbling quicker than a kettle on steroids, and it's under $100 today only

Like all good things, REI's Cyber Week Sale comes to an end today and there are still a few hours remaining to get your hands on some stellar deals. Right now, you can pick up the lightning quick Jetboil Flash Cooking System for just $97.39 at REI. That's a healthy savings of 25% off this incredibly fuel-efficient stove.

Here at Advnture, we're big fans of the Jetboil for our outdoor adventures. It takes just seconds to set up and will provide you with boiling water in the time it takes to count to a hundred, then keep water warm for the washing up.

"A jet-engine of a camping stove, the Jetboil Flash gets water bubbling quicker than a kettle on steroids," says Advnture writer Pat Kinsella of this essential piece of cooking kit.

The Jetboil is a highly efficient and complete cooking system that’s very easy to pack and carry, and every detail of the design has been well thought through for optimum performance on the trail.

This deal applies to all colorways, but it does end today, so don't delay if you want a hot cup of Joe in a flash on your next camping trip.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Jetboil Flash where you are.

Jetboil Flash Cooking System: $129.95 $97.39 at REI

Save $33 Enjoy cocoa, coffee or a gourmet freeze-dried meal in a jiffy with the Jetboil Flash cooking system. It boils water in 100 seconds, allowing you to conserve fuel and dig in faster.

The Jetboil Flash is, quite rightly, most famous for the incredible speed with which it brings water to the boil – stick 500ml in the pot, fire it up and in just over a minute and a half the stove will be wobbling with excitement, with steam billowing from the top.

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on the Jetboil Flash where you are: