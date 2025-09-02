Wrap up warm this fall and save over $40 on this "sleek and functional" Patagonia fleece, loved by our expert who gave it a near-perfect rating

Want to get outdoors and enjoy the trail this autumn? You might need to invest in some new gear.

Along with a decent raincoat and a reliable pair of hiking pants, a good fleece layer is key for cold and breezy weather, providing some much-needed insulation when the temperature drops without the bulk of a down jacket. One of our favorite models does just that, and is now 30% in time for autumn!

The men's Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 zip fleece is a trusty option for cold and windy days in the wilderness, and it's now available for just $96.93 at REI.

This cozy jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester, which wraps around your upper half to keep heat from escaping, while its elasticated cuffs and high neck stop the cold from coming in.

Expert tester Craig Taylor wore his Better Sweater for four years before writing his review for Advnture, and had very few complaints.

"As I look at it now, there’s barely a thread out of place, and despite living through dozens of rough adventures, it looks pretty much as it did on the day I bought it," says Craig.

"Thick and comfortable, one of the things I love most about the Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece is how comfortable it feels under a heavy pack.

"That’s thanks in a large part to the “bounce” in the material, as well as some clever design features Patagonia have implemented in production."

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 zip fleece: $139 $96.93 at REI

Save $42 This comfy Patagonia fleece is designed to be the perfect companion for autumn hiking and camping. When it turns to winter, you can wear the Better Sweater underneath a thicker, insulating layer for added warmth.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 zip fleece deals where you are.