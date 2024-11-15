"I hope the uniform still fits" – Lindsay Vonn announces surprise return to US Ski Team 5 years after retirement

In a surprise announcement that sent thrills through the ski world yesterday, Lindsay Vonn revealed she has rejoined the Stifel U.S. Ski Team for the 2024/25 season.

Posting on Instagram yesterday, the skiing star shared a video of herself taking off from the gates writing: "Well, it’s off to Colorado…. I hope the @usskiteam uniform still fits."

A three-time Olympian, Vonn retired from the sport five years ago after suffering multiple serious injuries throughout her storied career. This April, the athlete underwent a partial knee surgery and following a successful rehab journey, says she's ready to give racing another go.

“Getting back to skiing without pain has been an incredible journey,” says Vonn in the official announcement from the US Ski Team.

“I am looking forward to being back with the Stifel U.S. Ski Team and to continue to share my knowledge of the sport with these incredible women.”

Vonn told The New York Times she has completed 15 days of on-snow race training in Europe and New Zealand since August and says she will participate in the team’s training sessions at Copper Mountain in Colorado starting this weekend.

Vonn retired from the sport five years ago after suffering multiple serious injuries throughout her storied career (Image credit: Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom / Stringer)

One of the greatest alpine skiers of all-time, Vonn racked up 82 World Cup victories and 137 World Cup podiums, three Olympic medals, 20 World Cup titles and eight World Championship medals over the course of her career.

In the five years since her retirement, she's been busy working with the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which supports underserved girls and is a mentor to current Stifel U.S. Ski Team athletes.

“Lindsey is someone who has really been there for me throughout my time on the World Cup circuit,” says Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete Bella Wright.

“I never got the opportunity to be Lindsey’s teammate in the past, so the opportunity to ski alongside her is extremely exciting!”

No details have been given yet on which races she hopes to enter, but the International Ski and Snow Federation implemented a wild card rule that allows former champions to acquire a starting bib for races without having to regain their rankings in lower-level events. The Vail Daily reports this could allow Vonn to enter the 2024 Birds of Prey event in Beaver Creek December 6 - 15.