"I was over the moon" – Courtney Dauwalter's love affair with Salomon brand to continue for another 5 years
The ultra running legend will transition into an athlete mentorship role with Salomon when she retires from competing
The queen of ultra running Courtney Dauwalter hasn't been shy about declaring her love of Salomon running gear, having won the iconic UTMB Mont Blanc three times in kit like the Salomon S/Lab Genesis shoes and her signature Shortneys. This week, the runner announced that her partnership with the brand is set to continue.
Wrapping up a year that saw her take gold in four 100-mile races, Dauwaulter inked the deal for an additional five years of sponsorship until 2029.
"In 2017 the USA Salomon team took a chance on me and added me as an ambassador," says Dauwalter.
"They sent a box with some pairs of shoes and a few running outfits. They told me they believed in me and had no problem when I asked for my shorts to come from the men’s line. I was over the moon."
A press release from Salomon says that the relationship will continue even after Dauwalter retires from competition, after which she will transition to a new role with Salomon that will involve her in athlete mentoring, product development and marketing.
The Minnesota native lives and trains in Leadville Colorado. In the last three years alone, she has set women's course records in the UTMB, the Hardrock 100, Western States 100, Transgrancanaria and Mt Fuji 100. Despite that, she claims not to race with a training plan or a coach.
Her UTMB record fell to Katie Schide this year, and the trail running world is waiting with baited breath to see if the two will go head-to-head in 2025.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.