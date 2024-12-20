"I was over the moon" – Courtney Dauwalter's love affair with Salomon brand to continue for another 5 years

The ultra running legend will transition into an athlete mentorship role with Salomon when she retires from competing

The queen of ultra running Courtney Dauwalter hasn't been shy about declaring her love of Salomon running gear, having won the iconic UTMB Mont Blanc three times in kit like the Salomon S/Lab Genesis shoes and her signature Shortneys. This week, the runner announced that her partnership with the brand is set to continue.

Wrapping up a year that saw her take gold in four 100-mile races, Dauwaulter inked the deal for an additional five years of sponsorship until 2029.

"In 2017 the USA Salomon team took a chance on me and added me as an ambassador," says Dauwalter.

"They sent a box with some pairs of shoes and a few running outfits. They told me they believed in me and had no problem when I asked for my shorts to come from the men’s line. I was over the moon."

The Minnesota native lives and trains in Leadville Colorado (Image credit: JEFF PACHOUD / Contributor)

A press release from Salomon says that the relationship will continue even after Dauwalter retires from competition, after which she will transition to a new role with Salomon that will involve her in athlete mentoring, product development and marketing.

The Minnesota native lives and trains in Leadville Colorado. In the last three years alone, she has set women's course records in the UTMB, the Hardrock 100, Western States 100, Transgrancanaria and Mt Fuji 100. Despite that, she claims not to race with a training plan or a coach.

Her UTMB record fell to Katie Schide this year, and the trail running world is waiting with baited breath to see if the two will go head-to-head in 2025.