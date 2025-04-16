Up to €2,500 for wearing the wrong footwear – Italy toughens up on hiking regulations

Hikers face are facing strict new regulations in Italy's Cinque Terre National Park - including massive €2,500 (equivalent to $2,800) fines for wearing the wrong shoes.

The measures, which copver a stunning stretch of coastline on the Ligurian Sea, include penalties for inappropriate footwear, a one-way system and the need to purchase tickets for one of the most popular sections. The changes are designed to manage the ever-increasing number of tourists on the trails while simultaneously ensuring visitor safety.

It's a move that resembles some of the tougher regulations recently introduced in Tenerife's Teide National Park, on Madeira's more popular trails, Peru's spectacular Machu Picchu trek and Mt Fuji in Japan. Local authorities around the world continue to attempt to balance the demand to safeguard these beautiful places while allowing people to access them safely.

Fines, one way systems and tickets

If you're hitting the trails of the Cinque Terre, make sure you've got appropriate footwear (stock image) (Image credit: Getty)

While a quality pair of hiking shoes may set you back a little, it's nothing in comparison to the maximum fine of €2,500 (equivalent to $2,800) that you could be lumbered with if you're caught wearing unsuitable footwear on the Cinque Terre, according to a report by Travel and Tour World. This is the most extreme case, with the fines that can be handed out ranging upwards from €50 ($55).

In fact, open-toed shoes, flip-flops and smooth soled shoes have been banned from the trails here since 2019. The national park website states that 'on the trails it is compulsory to wear closed, waterproof and ankle covering shoes, with an anti-slip sole.'

As well as fines for the wrong footwear, a one-way system have also been introduced on the trail between Monterosso and Vernazza in order to manage numbers. During the peak season, this popular trail is only open between 9am and 2pm. According to a report by Travel and Tour World, about 70% of the visitors to the national park choose to walk this section.

Another popular stretch of the Cinque Terre is the Via dell'Amore (Path of Love), a short paved section between Riomaggiore and Manarola. As it's name suggests, it's the go-to for couples visiting the region. However, it only recently reopened in February 2025 after a 2012 landslide forced the national park to undertake extensive renovations to make it safe again.

Such is the demand for this 1-kilometer path that a ticketing system has been introduced, limiting the number of walkers to 400 per hour. Those wanting to stroll along the Via dell'Amore will have to pay €12.50 (approx $14) for the privilege and should book in advance to avoid disappointment.

What is the Cinque Terre?

Vernazza is one of the jewels of the Cinque Terre (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

The Cinque Terre coast is a National Park and UNESCO World Heritage Site that's renowned for its spectacular scenery and the charming fishing settlements that cling to its cliffs. Historically, the five villages of Riomaggiore, Manorola, Corniglia, Vernazza and Montorosso could only be travelled between via the coastal trails, though today they're linked by the railway.

Nevertheless, it's a beautiful hiking destination, with more than 75 miles (120km) of ancient footpaths to explore and 48 named trails, with everything from romantic ambles to strenuous hill walks.