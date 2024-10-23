Keep cozy and help National Parks with these camping blankets inspired by their landscapes

You’ll soon be able to get cozy for winter and contribute to the preservation of National Parks at the same time, with the upcoming National Parks blanket collection from outdoor specialists Hitch and Roam.

Promising to keep campers cozy on brisk winter nights, each of these ten new Hitch and Roam blankets is made using solely British wool in Yorkshire. Each blanket's design is inspired by a separate national UK park, featuring distinctive stripes and small design features to pay homage to the British backcountry. Among the parks featured are icons of the British landscape, including the Cairngorms and Snowdonia.

As well as representing the British wilderness in their designs, Hitch and Roam wants to support the parks financially, with 5% of all sales going directly to the National Parks Foundation. Established in 2019, this charity oversees the preservation and maintenance of the UK's National Parks, improving and protecting all 15 of them, and encouraging people to experience them for themselves.

Each National Parks Collection blanket is 45.3 x 69.3in / 115 x 176cm and is perfect for the winter weather according to the brand.

Each blanket is adorned with a patch showing which National Park inspired it (Image credit: Hitch and Roam)

Loch Lomond is one of the ten spots that inspired the National Parks Collection (Image credit: Image by Peter Ribbeck)

The National Parks Collection is currently a Kickstarter project, raising money through crowdfunding before the full collection becomes available next March. At that point, blankets will be available for $292.61 / £225 on the WildBounds website. However early backers can save $65.02 / £50 with a $227.55 / £175 donation to their campaign.

Although Hitch and Roam is based in the UK, customers based in the US can get a hold of a National Parks Collection blanket with a $25.93 delivery fee.

Millions of people have visited the UK’s 15 National Parks in the 75 years since their official creation. The Lake District, the UKs most visited National Park welcomes upwards of 19 million a year alone, with more than 10,000 of those being wild swimmers.

Alongside the National Parks Collection, Hitch and Roam have debuted two new products designed for the backcountry. The ‘Roamers Roll’ ($71.45 / £54.95) is an individually sized camping mat that allows users to keep their backsides dry when perched around the campfire.

In addition, the lightweight Linen Camping Towel claims to be an excellent choice for travellers, taking up a minimal amount of space. Available in a number of sizes, Hitch and Roam’s debut camping towels are available from $7.74 / £5.95.

Both products can be found on the WildBounds website.