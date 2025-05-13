Fancy a snug solo camping adventure this summer? Save over $85 with this lightweight and waterproof MSR tent
Escape to the mountains and enjoy peaceful nights on your own with the Sheep Mountain 1 tent from MSR
With summer on the horizon and cold winter nights behind us, now is a fantastic time to stuff a one-person tent in your backpack and hit the trails for a peaceful solo camping trip.
With the right equipment and enough planning, solo camping can be a blast for adventure-lovers, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
If you're itching to head out on your own over the coming months, check out this bargain deal on a lightweight and portable one-person tent from Big Agnes. Right now, you can save 30% and snag the Sheep Mountain 1 tent for just $194.97 at REI.
This lightweight tent was built for lengthy backpacking and fastpacking adventures. It weighs just 5lb 11oz (2.6kg), and can be packed away into a handy 7.5in x 22.5in (19cm x 57cm) bag, which you can stuff in a backpack and carry around with ease.
Alongside portability, the Sheep Mountain 1 was designed with the elements in mind. Its polyester Oxford outer boasts a protective 1,500mm rating waterproof polyurethane coating to keep you dry.
Pitching should also be a doddle thanks to this tent's freestanding design with pre-cut guide lines and tensioners.
Once you're all set up, you have to option of zipping up the breathable mesh door or closing the tent entirely for complete protection. Inside, there are three mesh pockets to help store you're belongings.
Big Agnes Sheep Mountain 1 tent: $279.95 $194.73 at REI
Save $85 This sleek Big Agnes tent combines sturdy waterproof materials with minimal weight and a pain-free setup. Inside, there are plenty of storage compartments where you can store your equipment and belongings.
You can still get a great deal if you're not in the US. Look below for the best Big Agnes bargains where you are.
