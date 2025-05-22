Are you a modern-day Ansel Adams? Mammut is offering prizes worth more than $13,500 for the best summer outdoor photos
Send in your favorite and most striking photos – landscapes, landmarks, food, friends and hidden gems. Submissions are open now
You can flick through the glossy pages of luxury travel brochures from the best holiday companies but we bet you'll never find an image of a room with as good a view as the one above.
This summer, Swiss outdoor brand Mammut is calling on photographers and nature lovers around the world to capture their unique view of the outdoors, and to submit it for a chance to win incredible photography and outdoor-gear prizes. First prize alone is worth over $13,500 (€12,000).
We reckon Advnture.com subscribers, with your love for scaling summits and vertiginous adventures, are in with a great chance of scooping outdoor goodies. However, this contest isn’t just for peak-baggers. It’s about storytelling, connection, and emotion – and Mammut is encouraging everyone to enter.
Whether you like to take great photographs on your smartphone or have learnt to photograph the outdoors like a pro, enter your snaps online.
How to enter
The contest is open to people of all experience levels. Mammut is looking for photos that showcase stunning places, moving encounters and the magic of being outdoors.
The categories are:
- Book a Room with a View – landscapes and base camps
- Don’t Miss the Sights – favorite locations
- Chill with the Locals – unforgettable encounters with people or animals
- Avoid Tourist Traps – hidden natural gems
- Dine Under the Open Sky – culinary outdoor moments
- Check-In Early – exclusive Instagram category
The overall winner will receive: premium SL2-S Kit with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 from the German camera manufacturer Leica; two Swiss air tickets and two one-day Swiss travel passes for unlimited travel within Switzerland. The overall winner will also receive the same prizes awarded to the category winners.
Each of the six category winners will receive Mammut summer gear, including the Comfort Fiber Sleeping Bag -5C, Ducan Guide Hardshell Hooded Jacket, Mountain Tough Pants, Ducan Spine 28-35 backpack, Core T-shirt, Aenergy Light Cap, Smart Wallet Ultralight, First Aid Kit Pro, pocket knife.
Additionally, the category winners will receive a one-day guided mountain experience with two nights’ accommodation in Zermatt, Switzerland (excluding travel and food costs, valid until December 13, 2026), and a one-year membership in the Mammut Collective Pro Deal Program.
The remaining 24 finalists will each receive a Mammut ultimate summer kit, including a Ducan Spine 28-35 backpack, Core T-shirt, Aenergy Light Cap, Smart Wallet Ultralight, First Aid Kid, Pocket Knife, as well as a one-year membership in the Mammut Collective Pro Deal Program.
Visit the Mammut website for more information and to share your best shots.
Take part in the global treasure hunt
As well as the photo contest, Mammut is organizing Finders/Keepers – a global treasure hunt to kick off the contest.
Along with international outdoor stars – including Adam Ondra, Jérémie Heitz, Brendan Carberry, Lena Drapella, and Katie Burrell – Mammut is hiding more than $67,500 (€60,000) worth of outdoor gear and Leica cameras at secret spots around the globe.
Anyone can take part: if you find a hidden box, you get to keep the gear – and use it for your photo contest entry. Clues will be posted on Mammut’s social media channels.
