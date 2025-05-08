Save over $210 on a whole new backpacking sleep system in REI's camping sale, with huge deals on Big Agnes, Sea to Summit and Rumpl gear

These three pieces are all deeply discounted, and add less than 4lbs to your pack

How much fun you have while backpacking or thru-hiking all depends on how much quality rest you're getting at night to recover, and that's why a great sleep system is a must-have for anyone who's heading outdoors on foot.

For backpackers, a sleep system – that's your sleeping bag, pad and pillow – needs to be lightweight and packable of course, but it also needs to provide comfort. That means you need to be warm enough (but not too warm), have plenty of space between you and the ground, and room to sleep in different positions.

REI is holding a massive sale on camping gear and we've put together an awesome sleep system for you that checks all those boxes. The Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Sleeping Pad is down to just $153.73. That's a hefty 29% off this 4in thich pad that we called "the most comfortable camping mat we’ve ever slept on".

Pair that with the Big Agnes Torchlight UL 20 Sleeping Bag, which is going for only $314.73, down 30% from its usual price, and you'll be off to the land of nod in no time. This sleeping bag was the first from the Colorado brand to feature expandable sides for when you want more room to sleep on your side or with your knees bent.

Finally, for a little added luxury, you can scoop up the hugely popular Rumpl Stuffable Pillow Case for just $29.93. A pillow might seem unecessary when you're traveling light, but this one is design to be stuffed with your fleece or other soft gear, making it ultra packable.

That's a total savings of $212 off this complete sleep system, which adds less than 4lbs to your pack weight.

If these items aren't quite right for you, you can browse the whole sleep system sale here.

Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Sleeping Pad: $219 $153.73 at REI

Save $65 At 4 inches thick, the Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated sleeping pad combines Air-Sprung Cell comfort with 2 types of insulation for a plush feel and 3-season warmth.

Big Agnes Torchlight UL 20 Sleeping Bag: $449.95 $314.73 at REI

Save $135 Designed for gram-counting backpackers who want lightweight gear without sacrificing comfort, the Big Agnes Torchlight UL 20 down sleeping bag will keep you warm without weighing down your pack.