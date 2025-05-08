Save over $210 on a whole new backpacking sleep system in REI's camping sale, with huge deals on Big Agnes, Sea to Summit and Rumpl gear
These three pieces are all deeply discounted, and add less than 4lbs to your pack
How much fun you have while backpacking or thru-hiking all depends on how much quality rest you're getting at night to recover, and that's why a great sleep system is a must-have for anyone who's heading outdoors on foot.
For backpackers, a sleep system – that's your sleeping bag, pad and pillow – needs to be lightweight and packable of course, but it also needs to provide comfort. That means you need to be warm enough (but not too warm), have plenty of space between you and the ground, and room to sleep in different positions.
REI is holding a massive sale on camping gear and we've put together an awesome sleep system for you that checks all those boxes. The Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Sleeping Pad is down to just $153.73. That's a hefty 29% off this 4in thich pad that we called "the most comfortable camping mat we’ve ever slept on".
Pair that with the Big Agnes Torchlight UL 20 Sleeping Bag, which is going for only $314.73, down 30% from its usual price, and you'll be off to the land of nod in no time. This sleeping bag was the first from the Colorado brand to feature expandable sides for when you want more room to sleep on your side or with your knees bent.
Finally, for a little added luxury, you can scoop up the hugely popular Rumpl Stuffable Pillow Case for just $29.93. A pillow might seem unecessary when you're traveling light, but this one is design to be stuffed with your fleece or other soft gear, making it ultra packable.
That's a total savings of $212 off this complete sleep system, which adds less than 4lbs to your pack weight.
If these items aren't quite right for you, you can browse the whole sleep system sale here.
Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Sleeping Pad: $219 $153.73 at REI
Save $65 At 4 inches thick, the Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated sleeping pad combines Air-Sprung Cell comfort with 2 types of insulation for a plush feel and 3-season warmth.
Big Agnes Torchlight UL 20 Sleeping Bag: $449.95 $314.73 at REI
Save $135 Designed for gram-counting backpackers who want lightweight gear without sacrificing comfort, the Big Agnes Torchlight UL 20 down sleeping bag will keep you warm without weighing down your pack.
Rumpl Stuffable Pillow Case: $40 $29.93 at REI
Save $10 Stuff a jacket, hoodie or whatever you find at the bottom of your pack into the Rumpl Stuffable pillowcase for a choose-your-own-comfort instant pillow on any road trip, red-eye or thru-hike.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.