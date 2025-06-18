Why wait for Amazon Prime Day? This "amazingly lightweight" Therm-a-Rest sleeping pad is perfect for 3-season camping, and it's a massive 35% off right now

Grab this premium mat for just $81 right now

When it comes to comfortable nights outdoors, Therm-a-Rest is the gold standard, and we've found an amazing deal on its premium sleeping pads just in time for peak camping season.

Right now, you can pick up the lightweight Therm-a-Rest Prolite Plus Sleeping Pad for only $81.22 at Amazon. That's a massive savings of 35% off the regular asking price for this sleeping pad, which has an average 4.5-star rating from campers who have enjoyed a good night's sleep with it.

"The compact design is perfect," writes one reviewer.

"Plus, its amazingly light weight. I really enjoy how this sleeping pad provides with cushioning and helps keep me warm,"

With a 3.2 R-value, this pad provides ample protection for spring, summer and fall. It inflates to 1.5 inches thick to keep you comfortable without weighing you down, adding just 1lb to your backpack.

This deal applies to the regular sizing but if you're looking for a larger pad, you can save a healthy $50 and grab it for just $94.22.

If you're outside of the US, scroll to the bottom of this article to find the best deals on Therm-a-Rest sleeping pads near you.

Therm-a-Rest Prolite Plus sleeping pad: $124.95 $81.22 at Amazon

Save $43 Perfect for three-season camping or backpacking, the ProLite Plus self-inflating sleeping pad offers dependable, lightweight comfort.

Equipped with a dependable and rugged WingLock valve, the pad inflates three times faster than a standard valve and features lightning-fast deflation and packs down to just 11 x 6.8in for easy portability.

