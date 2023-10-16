Leatherman launches ARC multitool made with corrosion-resistant MagnaCut steel
The blade also has a diamond-like-carbon (DLC) coating for extra durability
Looking for a dependable multitool for you next camping adventure? The new Leatherman ARC might be just the ticket. It's the company's first multitool made using MagnaCut steel, which was developed by metallurgists to find a sweet spot that provides maximum hardness and resistance to corrosion.
The ARC tool was developed in response to feedback from Leatherman users, and is intended to everyday tasks, as well as hard use out in the field when you never know what you might encounter next.
The Leatherman ARC has 20 tools {though only the knife blade is made from MagnaCut steel):
- Needle nose pliers
- Regular pliers
- Premium replaceable wire cutters
- Premium replaceable hard-wire cutters
- MagnaCut knife
- Spring-action scissors
- Saw
- Pry tool
- Awl
- Can opener
- Wire stripper
- Wood/metal file
- Diamond-coated file
- Edge file
- Bottle opener
- Electrical crimper
- Large bit driver
- Small bit driver
- Large screwdriver
- Impact surface
You'll also get a removable pocket clip, a four-pocket nylon sheath, and eight double-ended bits. The tool weighs a substantial 8.6oz/243.8g, which is a good indicator that it's solidly made and won't let you down outdoors and is something we always look for in a multitool.
The Leatherman ARC will be available from Whitby & Co in the UK from October 17, priced at £260.95 (about $320). That makes it a seriously high-end tool that's pricier than any of the models featured in our current guide to the best multitools, including the Leatherman Surge and Leatherman Charge+ TTi. We're hoping to put it through its paces in the field soon to see whether it justifies that price tag. When you really need it, a really well made tool can be invaluable.
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
