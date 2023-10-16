Leatherman launches ARC multitool made with corrosion-resistant MagnaCut steel

Looking for a dependable multitool for you next camping adventure? The new Leatherman ARC might be just the ticket. It's the company's first multitool made using MagnaCut steel, which was developed by metallurgists to find a sweet spot that provides maximum hardness and resistance to corrosion.

The ARC tool was developed in response to feedback from Leatherman users, and is intended to everyday tasks, as well as hard use out in the field when you never know what you might encounter next.

The Leatherman ARC has 20 tools {though only the knife blade is made from MagnaCut steel):

Needle nose pliers

Regular pliers

Premium replaceable wire cutters

Premium replaceable hard-wire cutters

MagnaCut knife

Spring-action scissors

Saw

Pry tool

Awl

Can opener

Wire stripper

Wood/metal file

Diamond-coated file

Edge file

Bottle opener

Electrical crimper

Large bit driver

Small bit driver

Large screwdriver

Impact surface

You'll also get a removable pocket clip, a four-pocket nylon sheath, and eight double-ended bits. The tool weighs a substantial 8.6oz/243.8g, which is a good indicator that it's solidly made and won't let you down outdoors and is something we always look for in a multitool.

The Leatherman ARC will be available from Whitby & Co in the UK from October 17, priced at £260.95 (about $320). That makes it a seriously high-end tool that's pricier than any of the models featured in our current guide to the best multitools, including the Leatherman Surge and Leatherman Charge+ TTi. We're hoping to put it through its paces in the field soon to see whether it justifies that price tag. When you really need it, a really well made tool can be invaluable.