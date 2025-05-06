"It has exactly what you need" – the highly-rated Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry 10-in-1 Multitool is nearly 50% off at Amazon right now

Anything can happen when you get out in the wild, and that's why it would be crazy to head to camp without a multi-tool you can use to trim, fix and prise open gear. Right now, you can pick up the popular Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry 10-in-1 Multitool EDC Pocket Knife with Pry Bar for Survival for just $32.08 at Amazon.

That's a massive 47% off this multi-tool, which receives an average 4.4 star rating among customers.

"This is definitely one of the best multi-tools I've ever had. I've already had the pleasure of owning many of the best multi-tools there are, and still this one really tickles my fancy. Although it's simpler than alot of multi-tools out there, it has exactly what you need for many occasions," writes one reviewer.

This stainless steel tool features a pry bar, small and large flat drivers, nail puller bottle opener, 2.5" plain edge blade, chisel edge and more, plus it's perfectly sized for everyday carry.

This low-profile tool is purposefully pared down to execute daily tasks efficiently, whether you're camping, hiking, fishing or hunting.

