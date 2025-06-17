Need a helping hand at camp? The "sleek" Leatherman Wingman is your go-to multitool for jobs and fixes, and it's only $55 at Amazon right now

Grab this handy multi-tool for a rare 20% off right now

There's always something around the campsite that needs tightened, tweaked, opened or secured and for those jobs, nothing beats a Leatherman multi-tool. These high quality tools aren't cheap, but we've spotted some rare deals on them recently.

Right now, you can pick up the sleek Leatherman Wingman multi-tool for just $55.96 at Amazon. That's a rare savings of 20% off the list price for this superb piece of kit that campers say has a "perfect design."

This lightweight, stainless steel tool is easy to keep in your backpack for those last-minute jobs and durable against rusting.

In addition to an outside-accessible, one-hand opening blade, it boasts pliers, wire cutters, scissors, screwdrivers, a can opener and a bottle opener. Basically, it can do anything you need it to, whenever you need it to.

We suggest you act fast as these discounts don't usually last long, but if you're still shopping, we've spotted good deals in recent days on both the Leatherman Wave+ and the Leatherman Rebar.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Leatherman Wingman multi-tool mear you.

Leatherman Wingman multi-tool: $69.95 $55.96 at Amazon

Save $15 classic, designed and assembled with premium materials; The Wingman is your go-to tool for projects around the house, on the job or at the campsite.

Open all the tools with one hand, even the ones that aren't accessible from the outside. With a locking blade, you can cut with confidence.

