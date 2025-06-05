Hurry! The pocket-sized Leatherman Rev multi-tool is "the best one yet" and it's a rare 20% off at Amazon right now

Don't miss your chance to pick up this versatile tool for less than $40

Leatherman invented the multi-tool and needless to say, the Portland-based brand knows its tools are the best, which is why you seldom see them at a discount. Right now, however, you can snag the pocket-sized Leatherman Rev for just $39.96 at Amazon.

That's a healthy 20% off the regular list price for this indispensable multi-tool, which reviewers say is the "best one yet" from the brand and keeps a toolbox full of functionality at your fingertips.

Whether you're cracking open a cold one at the campsite or tinkering under the hood of your truck, the Rev has you covered, with 14 tools including an outside accessible 420HC blade.

Weighing just 5.8oz and less than four inches long when closed, the handy Rev boasts multiple pliers and screwdrivers, a file, bottle opener, can opener and more.

Leatherman Rev: $49.82 $39.96 at Amazon

Save $10 A small but versatile and high-functional multitool with the essentials and more; Put it to the test under the hood, at the campground or around the house.

This slim and ultra-portable tool is perfect for those new to multi-tools and makes a great gift for anyone outdoorsy in your life. Not sure if it's the right tool for you? Check out Leatherman's guide to the best multi-tools for hikers, campers, trail runners and climbers.

