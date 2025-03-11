Gerber just upgraded its iconic LST pocket knife – it's now made in the US and still under $40

From prepping camping meals to preparing kindling for your campfire, every good overnight in the wild needs a solid blade, and US brand Gerber has just dopped an upgrade on one of its most iconic pocket knives.

The LST Ultra is the next evolution in a knife series that has its roots all the way back in 1981. When the original LST (standing for Light, Smooth, Tough) was released 44 years ago, its light and easy-to-use design quickly reshaped the pocket knife industry. That original design is credited as the father of the Everyday Carry movement thanks to its molded glass-filled nylon handle, light weight and strong blade.

But that was then. Now, the Portland-based brand has given the LST a makeover with the LST Ultra. At 1.4 ounces, it's more or less the same weight as the original, which is still available albeit with some modernizations over the years. That makes it lighter than almost every camping knife we've tested, barring the Fällkniven LTC, which is important if you're looking for something that comes along on every hike.

The biggest news is that the LST Ultra is made entirely in the US, and the blade has been improved. Instead of the 440A stainless steel used in the LST, which is typically associated with more budget-friendly blades, the LST Ultra uses higher-carbon 420HC stainless steel, which is stronger and more corrosion-resistant, and hopefully means this is a buy-once product.

Like the LST, it's equipped with lanyard hold and pocket clip so you'll be spoiled for choice as to how you want to carry it (Image credit: Gerber)

The new blade is also smoother, as it's free of the nail nicks you'll find in previous models, which does mean it may be a little harder to open, but it also makes it easier to clean and keep clean.

The LST Ultra has the same glass-filled nylon handle that made its forefather so popular, but it's been updated to be more ergonomic with better grip for those fiddly jobs and wet days. Like the LST, it's equipped with lanyard hold and pocket clip so you'll be spoiled for choice as to how you can carry it.

It's pricier than the LST and the Ultralight LST, but at under $40 it's still a good contender for one of the best budget camping knives of the year. The LST Ultra is available now in black for $39.95 at Gerber with multiple other colorways coming soon.