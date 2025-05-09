The "perfect EDC" Leatherman Skeletool can be clipped right onto your climbing harness, and it's under $90 right now on Amazon

This minimalist tool has everything you need and nothing you don’t and it's a rare 17% off right now

Leatherman is the LeBron James of multi-tools, and the Portland brand knows its tools are the best, which is why you don't often see them at a discount. Right now, however, you can snag the minimalist Leatherman Skeletool CX for just $89.95 at Amazon.

That's a respectable 17% off the regular list price for this multi-tool, which reviewers call the "perfect EDC" tool.

When we asked Leatherman which of its tools is best for different outdoor activities, this was the one recommended for climbers, who have to contend with a lot of gear, often in perilous situations. From trimming webbing and prying open stubborn carabiners to tightening bolts, you’ll find all sorts of uses for the Skeletool, which fittingly looks a little bit like a carabiner and the brand is popular with both climbers and cyclists.

The Skeletool is lightweight at just five ounces and has just seven tools, but its design means you can clip it to your harness, and most importantly, you can operate it with one hand if you need it halfway through a pitch.

This deal applies to the Black/Silver colorway and we recommend you don't hang around as this discount is unlikely to linger.

