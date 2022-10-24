Lone hiker lost for four days in Colorado wilderness rescued by fishermen

A woman hiking solo in Colorado became lost for four days while exploring Steamboat Springs, and was eventually rescued by a pair of local fishermen.

As CPR News (opens in new tab) reports, Jiji Oh from Houston, Texas, was enjoying some time alone adventuring in the Colorado wilderness. She planned to hike up to Devil's Causeway (opens in new tab), a four-foot-wide ridge of rock with sheer drops several hundred feet either side.

Oh was completely unfazed by the heights, and by the lack of cellphone service in the area. Instead, she started the day hiking with some other visitors she met at the trailhead, before heading up to the causeway alone.

Unfortunately, she hadn't planned her route back, and decided to take a different trail to the one she'd used to ascend, which took her down into a location she didn't recognize. She hadn't told anyone where she was going either, and with no phone reception, she was unable to call for help.

She kept walking until nightfall, yelling for help and using her phone as a flashlight, but there was no response. She remained utterly lost for four days until, at around 1pm, she spotted a pair of fly fishermen in the distance.

“It's very bizarre because we kind of make a point to go way out in the middle of nowhere where no one else is, and we never see anybody,” said Ned Skinner, who was fishing with his friend Richard Grant.

The pair gave Oh food and water, and made sure she got safely back to her hotel. She is now recovering from frostbite at home in Texas, but hopes to return to Colorado at some point during warmer weather.

How to stay safe hiking alone

Hiking alone can be a fantastic way to relax and reconnect with nature, but it's important to take safety precautions. First of all, research your hike in advance and make sure you're prepared in terms of gear and fitness. Make sure you know how to navigate using a map and compass (don't rely on anything that needs a battery).

Let someone know where you're going, and when you expect to be back so they can summon help if you aren't back in good time.

When you're out on the trails, don't head off-trail on a detour, and if conditions aren't what you expected, turn back and retract your steps. For more advice, see our guide hiking alone: risks, benefits and top tips.