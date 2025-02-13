Lost skier "followed some inviting tracks" – before she knew it, the resort was a thing of the past, says mountain rescue

Rescue crews took to social media to warn other skiers not to repeat the mistake

Don't follow other skiers' tracks – that's the warning from a mountain rescue team in Vermont after a skier got lost at a popular resort.

The incident took place on Tuesday, February 11 when a woman was skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort. Rescue missions involving lost skiers typically take place in the backcountry, but this woman was reportedly tempted by the path of another skier.

"The skier had no intention of leaving the resort - she followed some inviting tracks below the Toll Road and before she knew it, the resort was a thing of the past and she was on her own in unfamiliar terrain with no end in sight," writes Stowe Mountain Rescye on Facebook.

Fortunately, upon realizing her mistake, the quick-thinking woman decided to call for help and rescue crews quickly reached her by ATV.

Following another's tracks seems harmless, and even a good way to find some fresh powder, but the incident prompted teams to take to social media to warn others of the dangers of leaving the ski run.

"Be deliberate and know where you’re going," cautions SMR, who also praise the woman for staying in place and quickly calling for help, which allowed them to reach her in daylight.

"No stomping around the woods in the dark, no hypothermic subject, no sweat! A stitch in time saves nine," writes the team.

It can be easy to be lulled into a false sense of security when skiing at a resort (Image credit: Getty Images / raclro)

Ski resort safety

With groomed runs and ski patrol on duty, it can be easy to be lulled into a false sense of security when skiing at a resort. While the risk of avalanches and getting lost is usually higher in the backcountry, this incident is a good reminder that there's plenty that can go wrong inbounds.

If you're resort skiing, the safest practice is to ski with a friend and stay inbounds and on the piste. Grab a free map of the resort when you arrive if you're unfamiliar with the terrain.

Next up, always carry a means of communication that tou're certain will work where you're going. If there's reliable cell service, your phone will suffice, especially it it has the SOS function, but for more remote areas, a satellite communicator like a Garmin InReach may be a worthwhile investment.

If you're relying on your phone, it's important to remember that cold weather can cause your phone to die. For this reason, we like ski jackets from Helly Hansen such as the Elevation Infinity 2.0 Ski Shell which has a life pocket that keeps your phone close to hand and stops it from dying in the cold. It's also equipped with a RECCO reflector to help rescuers find you.

Read our tips on how to keep your phone from dying in cold weather and consider carrying a spare portable charger. And as SMR says, don't be embarrassed to call help if things go wrong – ski patrol is there to help you.