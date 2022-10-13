Montana hunter survives being stomped on by grizzly bear

A man managed to escape without serious injuries after being attacked and stepped on by a grizzly bear while hunting birds in Montana. The 51-year-old man, who hasn't been identified, was hunting with his wife in Teton County when the animal charged out of thick brush, taking them by surprise.

According to a press release issued by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (opens in new tab), the bear (an adult male weighing over 660lb) left after the man fired his handgun, wounding it. There was no record of any previous encounters between the bear and humans, and evidence suggests that the animal was simply taken by surprise.

According to 3 KRTV Great Falls (opens in new tab), the man suffered some deep scratches from the bear's claws, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Avoid grizzly attacks

Bears, like most wild animals, mostly avoid humans and prefer to avoid encounters, but they are unpredictable and can become aggressive if they feel that they or their cubs are threatened. They can also lash out if a food source is at risk, particularly during the fall when they are laying on fat reserves to see them through the winter.

If you spot a bear, don't be tempted to run; it can move much faster than you, and running will encourage it to see you as prey, and trigger its instinct to chase. If it hasn't seen you, try to stay out of sight and downwind. It you've been seen. back away slowly, talking in a calm and consistent voice. Keep the animal in your sight, but don't make eye contact as this could be interpreted as aggression.

If you are charged by a grizzly, it's best to leave your backpack on and play dead, spreading your legs to make it harder for the bear to turn you over, and using your hands to protect the back of your neck. For more advice, see our guide what to do if you meet a bear: a guide to wildlife safety.