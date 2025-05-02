"Matted and a bit sore" – miracle cat survives 380ft plunge that killed 2 National Park hikers

The cat was found near the bodies discovered earlier this week in Bryce Canyon National Park

Authorities in Utah have revealed that a cat miraculously survived a 380ft cliff fall that killed two hikers in a Utah National Park.

Earlier this week, we reported on the discovery of two bodies at Bryce Canyon National Park. The pair, who police have now identified as Matthew Nannen, 45, and Bailee Crane, 58, both of Florida, were spotted by a tourist on Tuesday in what appears to have been a fall from Inspiration Point.

Though the case is still under investigation, officials from Garfield County Sheriff's Office say it appears Nannen and Crane had crossed a safety railing and may have slipped due to slick conditions. They believe the couple was living in a U-Haul at the time of their deaths.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered a 12-year-old female tabby cat in a black, soft-sided carrier. The carrier was covered in dirt and mud, but the cat had miraculously survived the fall.

The cat was transferred to Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab the following day, where the staff have christened her Mirage. After examination, Best Friends said in a statement that she is “matted and a bit sore, but friendly upon examination."

A cat seems to have survived the fall that killed her owners in Bryce Canyon National Park - YouTube Watch On

Cats are known for their ability to survive long falls, but it's usually because they're able to land on their feet – something that the carrier would likely have made impossible.

Judah Battista, executive director of Best Friends, tells the Salt Lake Tribune that she has suffered several fractured ribs and teeth but is eating and drinking on her own and her bloodwork is normal. He says Best Friends are trying to find out whether any of the victim's families will take Mirage; if not, she will be put up for adoption.