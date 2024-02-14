Naked hiker airlifted to safety in remote area of Los Angeles

We often publish articles about people not wearing the right gear for hiking, but this rescue story takes things to a whole other level.

Let’s start by addressing the two elephants in the room: you’ve read the headline, you’re intrigued and you want to know two things. One, are there pictures? And two, why was the guy hiking naked?

Quick answers: yes, but they’re really dark and CBS Los Angeles (which first carried the story) has been enthusiastic in making sure that any offending bodily parts have been obscured. And no, nobody has released any details about the reasons for the nudity. Our money’s on a stag party.

Anyway, let's get to some details…

(Image credit: KCAL News)

The apparently lost, naked hiker was discovered wandering in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles on Monday. It’s a suburban area of the city but with some large parkland areas.

Rescuers locate the lost, naked guy in the wilderness near Chatsworth, Los Angeles (Image credit: KCAL News)

Witnesses raised the alarm around 8:45 pm on Monday after hearing him cry for help, said the Los Angeles Fire Department in a press release.

The stranded man was then located by a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter around 45 minutes later.

The naked hiker is hoisted to safety (Image credit: KCAL News)

He was winched into the helicopter then flown a short haul to a nearby helispot (a predetermined helicopter landing area), where he was assessed by paramedics, before being transported to a hospital. He’d suffered only minor injuries, and presumably some embarrassment, but no details about the reason for his nakedness have been released.

The unidentified man is thought to have been missing in the remote location since around 4pm, according to CBS Los Angeles. Again, you have to wonder, was he naked all that time, or d did aliens abduct him in the meantime? Or something.