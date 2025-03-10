National park urges public to avoid bringing banned items - some of them may surprise you
Officials at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have asked visitors to keep confetti and other offending items at home
America's most popular national park has warned the public against bringing confetti into the wilderness.
Officials from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park took to Instagram after rangers discovered the small, colored paper on the trails.
"Confetti, though it seems harmless, hurts the park and planet," reads the post.
"Tiny bits of plastic and paper not only litter our landscapes but threaten wildlife like birds or fish that might ingest them."
The North Carolina and Tennessee park was visited by a whopping 12.1 million people last year, who came to run, hike, and camp in the stunning North American wilderness. However, many also came to celebrate, as multiple weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions were marked in the park.
"Please be mindful during weddings, photoshoots, and other celebrations in the park; always leave no trace. Pack out all trash or toss it in a bear-proof trash can," continued the Instagram post.
Alongside confetti, there are lots of items banned from America's 63 national parks on health and safety grounds.
Here are a few common items to keep out of your backpack if you're planning a trip to wilderness; some might surprise you.
- Aerosol sprays - Due to a high density of trees and often extreme weather, multiple national parks are at an increased risk of wildfires. Aerosol sprays are typically flammable and at risk of explosion if exposed to high heat.
- Speakers - It might be tempting to bring a speaker along on your next camping trip, but these are banned, too. Loud music could disturb other guests and the surrounding wildlife.
- Balloons and kites - These items can be damaging to birds and other wildlife in the parks. There's no knowing where balloons will land or what animals might encounter them, so keep them at home.
- Fireworks - The clue's in the name. Fireworks pose an extreme fire risk, especially in dense forest areas where wildfires can spread quickly.
- Large luggage - If you're camping in remote nature, you'll have to take everything you bring back home with you. There's nothing worse than campers who leave their kit in the wilderness, so pack light and pick up all your belongings.
Each national park has different rules and regulations, so be sure to check what you can and can't bring to an individual park before you go.
The most important thing to remember is to leave no trace. America's national parks are home to thousands of animal species, so minimize your impact and leave the area as you found it.
