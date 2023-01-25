New 3D maps will make Strava even better for hikers and trail runners
Strava has bought 3D mapping company Fatmap, and plans to add its tech to all Strava services
Strava has acquired Fatmap – a company that specializes in 3D maps for outdoor adventures – which should make the app even better for hiking, trail running, and mountain biking.
Although it was originally made with road runners and cyclists in mind, Strava is now moving onto off-road sports in a big way. In June last year, the app gained a new trail-finding feature, which shows popular trails near you, complete with start locations. It also gained support for four new mud-focused activities: trail running, gravel biking, mountain biking, and e-MTB.
Trail suggestions vary depending on your chosen activity, and the app will provide you with trips to make your hike, run, or ride as fun as possible.
Go your own way
Now, it sounds like route suggestions are going to get even better. Fatmap's 3D mapping tech will be enabled in all of Strava's services, along with specially curated local guides, points of interest, and safety information.
Fatmap already has an active community of runners, riders, and hikers creating and sharing routes with one another, and it sounds as though this crowd-sourced, interactive experience will be a big part of its integration with Strava.
We don't yet have a date for when you can expect to see Fatmaps 3D maps in Strava, but we'll keep you updated when we know more.
