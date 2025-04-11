AllTrails+ is my go-to hiking app, thanks to great perks like offline maps – you can save 50% off a full year of membership right now

Hikers in the UK can benefit from all the perks of an AllTrails+ membership at half the usual price

Here in the UK, spring has well and truly sprung with magnificent hiking conditions seeing people shake off the winter heavies and get outdoors. Now, you can hit the trail with more information and support than ever, thanks to a massive 50% off an AllTrails+ membership for UK users.

The popular hiking app, which was voted Apple's app of the year in 2023, has some 450,000 curated routes around the globe, and tens of thousands of them are in the UK alone.

With the free version of the app, you can find and navigation new trails and read recent trip reports from other users, but with AllTrails+ you can download offline maps for use in the backcountry, receive alerts when you take a wrong turn and even Live Share your location with friends and family for safety.

I started using AllTrails+ a year ago after a trip to the Lake District (Image credit: Ryan Lomas photography)

I started using AllTrails+ a year ago after a trip to the Lake District with the brand where I got to know the app better, and I've been using it ever since, most recently just yesterday when I climbed Ben Nevis. Before leaving home, I downloaded the map and sent it to my GPS watch and checked out recent reviews to find out if I still needed my crampons. I nearly always use it to navigate to the trailhead from home, and sometimes, even when I'm heading up a clearly marked path, I find it useful just to get from my car to the trailhead when there aren't any helpful signs.

Usually, the perks of a paid membership will set you back £35.99 for the year, but right now, you can save a massive 50% on membership and unlock other benefits such as 3D flyovers of a route before you go and sorting trails by distance from you, all for less than the price of a couple of cinema tickets.

AllTrails is offering 50% off its annual AllTrails+ membership for UK users from April 11 to 16. To unlock this discount, use the code SPRING25 at checkout when you visit AllTrails.com.