Strava strives to settle subscriber strife with suite of new updates

Strava's new features are designed to make the platform easier to use and more rewarding than ever

Strava has announced a quartet of updates to its activity sharing platform, with features to help its users plan and share adventures more easily. The updates include the utilization of FATMAP's advanced mapping technology, new ways for users to search for their saved routes, a redesigned activity details page and Strava Stickers for use on social media.

Strava says the changes are designed to bring "personalisation, visualisation, and connectivity" to its global community. The platform is the world's most popular app for sharing fitness activities, with around 150 million registered users.

Integration of FATMAP's Map Rendering Engine

Avalanche Gradient, Gradient and Aspect are the three new map layers (Image credit: Strava)

The first major update is its proprietary Map Rendering Engine (MRE), which the brand says will provide "a deeper level of detail for Strava users". It utilizes FATMAP's mapping technology to provide lifelike 3D terrain, satellite imagery and map layers for winter sports and other mountain activities.

Subscribers will now have access to the Winter Map Style map type and three new map layers that are directly targeted at users undertaking snowy adventures.

The new Avalanche Gradient layer indicates snow slopes where avalanches are more likely to occur. The Gradient layer shows slope angle from 0° to 90°, enabling users to understand the steepness of the terrain they're taking on. The Aspect layer indicates which way a slope is facing and gives users an insight into how much sun it will receive during the day.

It was big news when Strava acquired FATMAP in 2022. FATMAP's innovative platform, with its pioneering 3D mapping, had a loyal following of 1.6 million people at the time. It was widely regarded as one of the best up-and-coming navigation apps.

Saved routes filtering and search

The update makes it easier to search for and find previously planned routes (Image credit: Strava)

The second update is improved search and filter functionality for users' saved routes. Users can now find previously saved routes using keywords or filtering by length, elevation, difficulty, creator and more. Meanwhile, subscribers can search for their saved routes on their phone by heading to the Maps tab and tapping the bookmark icon. Strava says this update "simplifies route planning like never before."

Redesigned activity details page

Best efforts and segment achievements are now displayed along the route (Image credit: Strava)

The third update is a more immersive activity details page. Route maps, photos and videos are all now seen in one full-screen view, while it's easier than ever to toggle between the map and route stats.

Meanwhile, best efforts and segment times are now displayed as icons on the map, showcasing achievements. Users can enjoy an immersive experience by tapping on these icons for more stats and comparison with previous efforts. Subscribers are also able to create 3D fly-throughs of their routes with a tap of the Play icon.

Strava Stickers

Strava Stickers are designed so that users can share their achievements on social media more easily (Image credit: Strava)

The fourth update is Strava Stickers, a handy tool that allows users to easily share their activities on social media. By tapping the Share icon on their chosen activity, users will be able to swipe through various options featuring their stats and photos from the adventure. Once selected, they can choose between social platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp etc.