“A violation of privacy and also intellectual property” - Strava users left stunned after previously private Garmin, Runna, and TrainingPeaks stats reportedly made public without warning

Runners, hikers, and other Strava users are up in arms after previously private workout data from synced Garmin sports watches and workout apps Runna and TrainingPeaks reportedly became public on the app.

Users have taken to the internet to complain that information, including pacing notes, custom workout names, and coaching comments, is appearing in place of previously generic activity titles like 'afternoon run'.

Syncing accounts means that Strava will automatically post workout data from your Garmin sports watch, although this information was previously limited to basic stats like your time, distance, and pace, and labelled with a generic moniker.

"Making previously private data public should always be accompanied by a notification beforehand," complained Reddit user alexanderhumbolt.

"There are many people (including me) who may not want to share their workout names."

Further information from the Runna and TrainingPeaks apps has also become public. Both provide personalized workout plans to help you up your game on the trails, and can be synced with Strava.

The sudden change "definitely feels like a violation of privacy and also intellectual property as a coach", according to Reddit user kateheyward, who says she uses TrainingPeaks to set up workouts.

She says Strava is now "pulling through the descriptions of the workouts, where sometimes I write personal notes for athletes, and now its [sic] showing on Strava for the world to see".

What's public?

Users are reporting plenty of previously private data on their Strava feeds. The full list is as follows:

Coach notes

Custom workout titles

Pacing guidance

Personal targets

Training descriptions

There are more than 120 million Strava users worldwide (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strava is no stranger to information controversies. In 2018, it prompted security concerns after publishing a heatmap that inadvertently revealed the movements of military personnel in bases around the world.

Advnture has approached Strava for comment.