FDA approves first-ever drug to treat severe frostbite and "prevent lifechanging amputation of fingers or toes"

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of a new medication to treat severe frostbite, reducing the risk of finger or toe amputation in those who are exposed to extreme cold conditions. The move will benefit those who spend time in high altitude conditions and winter sports, such as mountaineers and skiers.

The FDA announced the approval of Aurlumyn, an intravenously administered drug, in a press release on Wednesday after a successful randomized-controlled trial of 47 adults. The study shows that none of the patients who had received Aurlumyn displayed signs of requiring amputation after seven days of treatment – something that can be detected via a bone scan – compared to 60 percent of those who hadn't received the drug.

“Having this new option provides physicians with a tool that will help prevent the lifechanging amputation of one’s frostbitten fingers or toes," says Norman Stockbridge, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Frostbite is an injury to the skin caused when the skin and its underlying tissues freeze, preventing blood, oxygen and nutrients from reaching the affected areas. It tends to occur in areas like your fingers, toes, ears, nose and cheeks and can range in severity from temporary discomfort like pins and needles (frostnip) to permanent skin damage where tissue may need to be removed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, you are at higher risk of frostbite when the temperature is below 5°F/-15°C and the risk is accelerated when there is a wind chill of -16.6°F/-27°C.

Frostbite is not an especially common injury in the public, but winter sports athletes and enthusiasts are at higher risk, with a 2005 study of 637 mountaineers finding it affected 36.6 percent of individuals per year. The best defense against frostbite is to dress in appropriate winter hiking layers and cover your skin with clothing like gloves, headbands and hats.