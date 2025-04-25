A sign of the times? The new Garmin Instinct 3 - Tactical Edition has modes that wipe your data and make you invisible to GPS tracking

The new Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Edition is built to withstand the toughest conditions

Want to stay off-grid? The latest Garmin watch has stealth modes fit for James Bond and an option to wipe your data at a moment's notice.

After months of anticipation, the Garmin Instinct 3 - Tactical Edition is finally here, along with multiple tactical enhancements.

Among them is a discreet Stealth mode, which disables all wireless communication and makes you invisible to GPS tracking. Your health and distance-traveled data will still be recorded, but any location information will not. The Kill Switch mode is also handy for security purposes, wiping all your user data at a moment's notice.

While new to the Instinct 3 line, these modes are available on previous Tactical editions, including those in the discontinued Tactix range.

If you're out after dark, the Night Vision Goggles mode dims the display to a level that the primary user can see (even while wearing night vision devices), but is barely visible to anyone else. There's also a green-light flashlight option to help you see with discretion once the sun sets.

For an additional fee, hunting users can unlock the Applied Ballistics solver, which provides elevation and wind information to calculate bullet trajectory and manage a firearm's profile.

Garmin Instinct 3 - Tactical Edition (Image credit: Garmin)

It's not just hunters and military personnel who'll get something out of this new survival watch.

The Instinct 3 - Tactical Edition also has multiple modes and functions built for heavy-duty use and multi-day treks .

The new Rucking activity mode allows you to input pack weight so your watch can better understand your physical exertion while carrying a heavy load.

The Jumpman navigation mode is also new and well-suited to long-distance hiking and backpacking. It simultaneously displays two sets of coordinates on a single screen to help you track progress and get where you want to go without confusion.

Design-wise, the new model adds a tough metal-reinforced bezel and fiber-reinforced case to protect its bright AMOLED or solar-charging MIP display. Its rough and ready outer is tested to military standards for thermal and shock resistance, and water-rated down to 328ft (100m).

The solar-powered Instinct 3 - Tactical Edition is available in 45mm and 50mm sizes, along with a 50mm AMOLED display version.

Garmin claims that its latest solar tech is far more efficient than previous models, harnessing the power of the sun to receive five times the battery life in GPS mode while solar charging.

"The Instinct series has proven itself time and again as the ultimate choice for individuals who need an advanced smartwatch they can depend on in any situation," says Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing Susan Lyman.

"With incredible battery life, an innovative rugged design and dedicated features for your tactical lifestyle, the Instinct 3 – Tactical Edition answers the call and dares to be more.”

The solar-powered Instinct 3 - Tactical Edition watches start at $499.99 (£429.99), while the 50mm AMOLED version retails for $599.99 (£499.99) on the Garmin website.