Garmin leak reveals the latest Forerunner watch - and it’s not the one you might be expecting
The latest leak suggests the Garmin Forerunner 970 is on its way, despite rumours of an incoming Forerunner 975 watch
Whoops! Garmin may have just accidentally confirmed the latest sports watch in their beloved Forerunner range - and it's not the model you might be expecting.
On Tuesday, the eagle-eyed Garmin fanatics at Garmin Rumours spotted the Forerunner 970 listed in an Extended Warranty Campaign Application page on Garmin’s Taiwanese website.
The page, which was swiftly deleted, was designed to help Taiwanese Garmin lovers apply for an extended warranty with the supposedly incoming watch.
The leak doesn't officially confirm anything, but as noted by our sister site TechRadar: "the Forerunner 970 shows up as a brand, so there's no chance this is some kind of machine learning-induced translation of, say, the Forerunner 965."
This latest leak might come as something of a surprise to Garmin lovers, after months of rumours about a new Forerunner 975 watch.
In March, we reported on a newly registered device that had the potential to be the Forerunner 975, but ultimately wasn't.
If it's on the way, as this leak suggests, the Forerunner 970 would break from tradition to become the first '70' Forerunner watch. This clouds any prediction about new features, although it would likely include a similarly extensive range of health trackers and sports modes as the Forerunner 955.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
It could also be the first Forerunner watch to feature Garmin's ECG heart monitoring app, after the American brand introduced its Elevate Gen5 optical HR sensor tech to Enduro, Fenix, and Venu watches in the UK and Switzerland earlier this month.
The ECG app uses sensors in your Garmin watch to track and record your heart's electrical activity, including its rate and rhythm. This creates an electrocardiogram (ECG) which can recognise dangerous heart problems like atrial fibrillation.
- The best Garmin watches: make the right choice for the sport you love
- The best GPS watches: feature-packed timepieces to keep you on course
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.