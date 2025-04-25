Garmin leak reveals the latest Forerunner watch - and it’s not the one you might be expecting

The Garmin Forerunner 970 could be on the way soon

Whoops! Garmin may have just accidentally confirmed the latest sports watch in their beloved Forerunner range - and it's not the model you might be expecting.

On Tuesday, the eagle-eyed Garmin fanatics at Garmin Rumours spotted the Forerunner 970 listed in an Extended Warranty Campaign Application page on Garmin’s Taiwanese website.

The page, which was swiftly deleted, was designed to help Taiwanese Garmin lovers apply for an extended warranty with the supposedly incoming watch.

The leak doesn't officially confirm anything, but as noted by our sister site TechRadar: "the Forerunner 970 shows up as a brand, so there's no chance this is some kind of machine learning-induced translation of, say, the Forerunner 965."

We ranked the Garmin Forerunner 955 as our best overall Garmin watch (Image credit: Future)

This latest leak might come as something of a surprise to Garmin lovers, after months of rumours about a new Forerunner 975 watch.

In March, we reported on a newly registered device that had the potential to be the Forerunner 975, but ultimately wasn't.

If it's on the way, as this leak suggests, the Forerunner 970 would break from tradition to become the first '70' Forerunner watch. This clouds any prediction about new features, although it would likely include a similarly extensive range of health trackers and sports modes as the Forerunner 955.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It could also be the first Forerunner watch to feature Garmin's ECG heart monitoring app, after the American brand introduced its Elevate Gen5 optical HR sensor tech to Enduro, Fenix, and Venu watches in the UK and Switzerland earlier this month.

The ECG app uses sensors in your Garmin watch to track and record your heart's electrical activity, including its rate and rhythm. This creates an electrocardiogram (ECG) which can recognise dangerous heart problems like atrial fibrillation.