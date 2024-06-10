Shokz launches new sports headphones to take you from the trails to the pool, and back again

Shokz, maker of some of our favorite ever running headphones, has released two new models ready for your summer adventures: the waterproof Shokz OpenSwim Pro and

Headphones for swimming are always a tricky proposition. Not only do they have to be fully waterproof, they also have to contend with the fact that Bluetooth signals can only travel a very short distance in water, making it impossible to leave your phone at the side of the pool and have it transmit music to your ears while you swim.

Like the original OpenSwim that preceded it, the OpenSwim Pro gets around this issue by allowing you to transfer your music, podcasts and audiobooks to storage on the headset itself, removing the need to stream data while you're using it.

However, the new OpenSwim Pro has an unusual trick up its sleeve: it also has a Bluetooth antenna, allowing you to use it like a regular set of wireless headphones when you're out of the pool. That makes it a lot more versatile than other swimming headphones, and its waterproof build means you can wear it safely for outdoor adventures, no matter how hard it rains or how sweaty you get.

The Shokz OpenSwim Pro can switch between MP3 and Bluetooth modes at the press of a button (Image credit: Shokz)

That versatility also makes it a great choice for triathlon training, letting you switch from MP3 playback to Bluetooth as you transition from swim to bike. You can change between the two modes at the press of a button, or via the Shokz app on your phone.

When in Bluetooth mode, the OpenSwim Pro also allows you to make phone calls, with four microphones, echo cancellation, and a vocal EQ mode to ensure voices on both ends are as clear as possible.

The headset is lightweight and flexible, and won't interfere with your swimming cap or goggles (just slip it on over the top). It has a flexible nickel-titanium alloy frame with a soft silicone coating for comfort, and to prevent skin irritation. A water resistance rating of IP68 means you can swim safely at depths up to two meters, and the headset offers up to two hours of playback in MP3 mode.

The Shokz OpenSwim Pro are available now for $179.95/£169 direct from Shokz, or from Amazon.

OpenFit Air

Last year, Shokz launched its first true wireless headphones, the Shokz OpenFit. Now the company has followed them up with the Shokz OpenFit Air, which offer the same benefits at a more affordable price.

Unlike other Shokz headphones, which use bone conduction, OpenFit headphones use a technology called DirectPitch, which directs focused sound waves into your ear canals without blocking them. The effect is similar, and means you can still hear ambient sounds and potential dangers around you (such as traffic) while enjoying your music.

The Shokz OpenFit are designed to give a secure fit without uncomfortable pressure (Image credit: Shokz)

Their nickel-titanium alloy ear hooks hold them securely around your ears without applying uncomfortable pressure, and no band around the back of the head. The OpenFit Air have a slightly shorter runtime between charges than the original OpenFit (six hours rather than seven), but will still last through a whole marathon and can be fully charged in one hour. The OpenFit Air also have a shorter standby time (10 hours rather than 30).

They are available now for $119.95/£119 direct from Shokz, or from Amazon. We're hoping to test the OpenSwim Pro and OpenFit Air and bring you full reviews of both very soon.