The new subscription-free smartwatch and strap combo from Amazfit is an "all-in-one training and recovery system" that puts Garmin on watch

Amazfit just dropped two new wearables that offer a complete training and recovery system and it looks enough to put major brands like Garmin, Polar and Coros on watch.

The new bundle features a premium GPS watch plus a screen-free wearable that the brand says increases versatility during use as well as the accuracy of your performance data.

With a scratch-resistant 1.5-inch Sapphire glass screen, this watch is designed to hold up against rugged pursuits (Image credit: Amazfit)

Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch

The Amazfit Balance 2 is a premium sports watch from the Chinese brand, which has the goods for all your outdoor activities, from hiking and trail running to wild swimming and diving.

With a scratch-resistant 1.5-inch Sapphire glass screen, this watch is designed to hold up against rugged pursuits, and the AMOLED display means you can keep an idea on your pace, distance or heart rate even in the brightest conditions. But it's the free downloadable maps that we've got our eye on, helping you navigate on your next trail run or hike without draining your battery.

Speaking of, the 21-day battery life looks good for backpacking trips, although obviously that shrinks when you're using it for long periods in GPS Mode.

If you're a data geek, the brand says the Balance 2 has improved its accuracy of all the key biometrics, and added an all-new BioCharge Score that sounds a lot like Garmin's Body Battery and continuously analyzes your energy levels in real time using data from your sleep, exertion and stress tracking to help you balance activity and recovery.

And finally, if water sports are your thing, the 100-meter water resistance means it supports both freediving and scuba diving up to 45 meters, enabling accurate tracking and enhanced safety for underwater performance.

But what makes this release most exciting is that it can be paired with the screen-free Helio Strap for increased accuracy.

When used together, you'll get even more accurate heart rate monitoring, fatigue assessment, and recovery analysis (Image credit: Amazfit)

Amazfit Helio strap

What is the Helio Strap, you ask? Meet Amazfit’s first screen-free tracker that you can strap around your bicep or wrist, making it better for outdoor adventures than a ring, for data without the distractions. This isn't a new idea of course – Polar and Coros both have arm bands that pair with their watches – but it brings Amazfit into the high-performance wearable conversation.

Amazfit says the Helio Strap can capture advanced metrics with no subscription required and most importantly, it pairs seamlessly with Amazfit smartwatches, including Balance 2 and Helio Ring through the the Zepp App.

“Each one complements and fills in the gaps of the other, enabling more accurate, cross-referenced data. This means more precise insights for the user, all within one simple, unified system,” says Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health.

Although these two wearables can be purchased and used separately, Amazfit says when used together, you'll get even more accurate heart rate monitoring, fatigue assessment, and recovery analysis.

The Helio Strap also has the new BioCharge Score and features a 10-day battery life, continuous heart rate monitoring and 27 sports modes including running, hiking and yoga.

“With no subscriptions, advanced tracking, and effortless syncing, this duo redefines what wearables can do – whether you’re a competitive athlete or simply striving to be your best," says Huang.

Pricing and availability

The Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch is available now for $299.99 / £299.99 / €299.9 euro on Amazon, and the Amazfit Helio Strap retails for $99.99 / £99.99 / €99.99.