Nike unveils tougher, bouncier new Invincible 3 running shoe

Nike has launched a new version of its premium Invincible road running shoe, with a tougher and lighter upper, and thicker midsole foam for a comfier ride.

Some premium racing shoes compromise on durability in order to save weight, but with the Invincible 3, Nike has tried to strike a happy balance. The redesigned Flyknit upper is made up of layers of yarn, which are intended to be lightweight, breathable, and supportive, but also tough enough to withstand the long miles of regular training runs.

The shoe has a rocker-shaped midsole made using proprietary Nike ZoomX foam. The shape is intended to provide support during heel strike, as your foot rolls, and at take-off.

The foam is noticeably thicker that that of the Invincible 2, and the new show has an updated, outsized profile for more stability with each stride.

The shoe will be available from February 2 for Nike members (opens in new tab), and for everyone else from February 9. It will be priced at £170 (about $210).