Overpass project to stop animals getting hit by cars in Yellowstone moves a step closer

Two proposed wildlife overpasses in Yellowstone National Park, designed to minimize animal collisions, are moving forward after receiving funding government funding.

In the works for four years already, the overpasses would provide a safe way for animals to cross over a highway near Yellowstone’s Dome Mountain, an area of frequent animal collisions. Between 2012 and 2021, there were 74 reported instances of wildlife being hit by vehicles and 149 animal carcasses found in the five mile stretch between Livingstone and Gardiner, where the proposed overpasses would be.

Surrounded by public land and forests, the five mile stretch is a common spot for animal crossings, and with lots of crossings come lots of collisions. In the past decade, elk, deer and even a grizzly bear have been killed, with 50% of all crashes there involving an animal. Supporters hope that the two new overpasses will all but eliminate these accidents.

“When successfully implemented, wildlife crossing structures and the fencing that accompanies them can reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by more than 90 percent,” conservationist Blakeley Adkins, told Newsweek. “They keep wildlife alive, their migratory pathways viable, and our families safe.”

Championed by ‘Yellowstone Safe Passages’, a coalition of non-profit organizations, the overpass project has received state funding for a feasibility study, which will determine whether or not the project can ultimately go ahead.

A 'Green Bridge' overpass design. The proposed Yellowstone overpasses are yet to reach the design stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If successful, the project will need to secure an estimated additional $35 million in construction funding, which is likely to take place in around a year or so. Despite the lengthy process, the YSP are hopeful that the overpasses will begin construction in the next two years. If all goes smoothly, the new overpass could be completed and in use by 2027.

“YSP is set up for success,” Adkins said via the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. “Progress is slow but we are ready to clear this next hurdle and keep going until we get to the finish line.”

Animal collisions in Yellowstone have increased in recent years as more and more people visit the ancient park. Last year alone, Yellowstone welcomed 4.5 million visitors, a whopping 36% increase on the previous year.