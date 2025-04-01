Plant powered padding? This new design concept from Berghaus features insulation derived from wetland regeneration

By published

The 'biomaterial' is made from plants used in regenerative farming practices, which seek to restore wetlands worldwide

Berghaus Biopuff
The Berghaus BioPuff concept jacket (Image credit: Berghaus)

If you love the outdoors, chances are you've given more than a passing thought to the conflict between updating worn out kit, while still minimising your impact on the planet.

Manufacturers have been working hard on this issue, with many increasing their use of recycled materials, offering repair schemes, and more.

Now outdoor brand Berghaus has gone one step further, unveiling a design that uses insulating plant fibers derived from regenerative farming practices.

The company has joined forces with biomaterials firm Ponda to create a concept product that aims to demonstrate how outdoor clothing can move beyond harmful materials and have an actively positive effect on the environment.

The insulated women's jacket uses Ponda's BioPuff wadding, with removable sections so wearers can adapt to changing weather. Instead of using feathers or synthetic fillers, Ponda's BioPuff insulation is sourced by extracting the fibers of plants that aid wetland regeneration.

Wetlands are very effective carbon sinks. Despite covering only 5% to 8% of Earth's surface, they hold some 225 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Known as paludiculture farming, BioPuff's regenerative production process helps to restore wetlands by sequestering carbon and 're-wetting' areas.

Wetlands

Wetlands at the Hunting Island State Park in South Carolina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ponda claims that BioPuff production uses 88% less CO2 than goose down and 19% less than synthetic materials.

Berghaus's concept design will be used as the inspiration for a BioPuff line of insulating outdoor gear, due to launch this autumn. After the initial release, Berghaus hopes to increase its BioPuff range season-on-season.

"For regenerative materials to become industry standard, collaboration is essential," a company spokesperson said.

"The aim of Ponda and Berghaus is not to make small changes, but to reshape the way textiles are made through a model that works with nature, not against it."

The clothing industry is a major contributor to the climate crisis, responsible for an estimated 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon emissions each year; about 10% of global emissions.

For more on sustainable gear, check out our guide to eco-friendly hiking clothes.

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
Garmin vívoactive 6 showing homescreen

Garmin unveils the Vivoactive 6 smartwatch, and we can't wait to test out the new "smart wake alarm" feature this spring
Crater Lake

Open water swimmers to be banned from America's deepest lake for two years during restoration project
Garmin vívoactive 6 showing homescreen

Garmin unveils the Vivoactive 6 smartwatch, and we can't wait to test out the new "smart wake alarm" feature this spring
See more latest
Most Popular
Garmin vívoactive 6 showing homescreen
Garmin unveils the Vivoactive 6 smartwatch, and we can't wait to test out the new "smart wake alarm" feature this spring
Crater Lake
Open water swimmers to be banned from America's deepest lake for two years during restoration project
John Kelly sets wainwrights record
"Barkley is a satire" – John Kelly speaks out on absurd race that bested every last runner, new film chronicles Jasmin Paris's 2024 victory
Lifestraw peak series water bottle deals image
The "incredibly useful" LifeStraw Peak Series water bottle and filter combo saved my thru-hike – and it's 20% off at Amazon
Amazfit Bip 6 in orange
A smartwatch with an AMOLED display for under $80? Meet the Amazfit Bip 6
Bees in flight
“They're as trainable as dogs” – honeybees in Joshua Tree National Park to become vital arm of search and rescue missions
U.S. Military badge
'Manufactured crisis' - Armoured vehicles and 500 troops deployed to one of America’s most popular national parks to curb border crossings
Lake Benbrooke
"When you're in the water, anything can happen" - Texas authorities urge caution after two kayaking deaths in popular lake
Mountain Equipment Xenith sleeping bag in red
Mountain Equipment injects Extreme Light sleeping bags with secret weapon fabric – now they're lighter than ever and "ready for adventure"
Garmin Epix (Gen 2)
Savings through the roof! You can snag this super-smart Garmin Epix (Gen 2) sports watch at less than half price