No laces? No problem! Splash around in these water-ready Merrell trail shoes for under $60

Fancy a dip after your run? These unique Merrell shoes combine the fast-draining, ocean-friendly tech of water shoes with enough traction to help you speed through the trails as you run.

The Hydro Runner SE X RCI shoes from Merrell are now available for just $57.73 at REI - a handy 32% off their list price in the early summer sales.

Built for multisport use on the shore and in the waves, this unique pair features a lightweight EVA foam shell and mesh upper, designed to optimize airflow. The 100% recycled mesh footbed covers and high-rebound EVA foam midsoles aim to support your feet as you speed through the trails.

Alongside ocean compatibility, this pair's water shoe features are well-suited to coastal runs and boggy areas. The slip-on Hydro Moc construction aims to drain and dry quickly, so you can quickly return to running in comfort after the odd puddle or wet section.

Underneath your feet, Merrell's own sticky rubber outsoles are designed to provide a stable, slip-free running experience. They feature sizable, aggressively-positioned lugs, which dig into uneven wilderness terrain to help you run with confidence.

Merrell men's Hydro Runner SE X RCI shoes: $85 $57.73 at REI

Save $27 These unique Merrell shoes aim to help you race through the trails and cool off in the water when you're done. The Hydro Runner SE X RCI shoes combine a water-friendly construction with sticky rubber outsoles built for the trails.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Merrell Hydro shoes deals where you are.

These prices are updated daily, so you're sure to get the most bang for your buck.