"You forced me to confront my fears": Brooke Raboutou sends first female 9b+ sport climb in history

Brooke Raboutou is now the first woman to have ever climbed a 9b+ sport climb

Brooke Raboutou has made history by becoming the first woman in history to climb a 9b+ (5.15c) sport climbing route. On March 9 2025, she successfully sent Excalibur at Drena, Italy, etching her name into the history books in the process. This groundbreaking ascent means she's only the tenth person in the world to have climbed harder than the 9b grade.

The route, bolted by Cristian Dorigatti and Morris Fontanari, was first climbed by Stefano Ghisolfi in February 2023. Ghisolfi projected the route alongside the likes of Will Bosi, Adam Ondra and Jakob Schubert. Bosi made the second ascent earlier this year.

In the lead up to her historic ascent, Ghisolfi had identified Raboutou as the person next most likely to send the route. Putting faith in her ability, he handed her the sword earring he'd worn while projecting his original climb.

In an Instagram post, which you can view below, Raboutou says she was drawn to the route from the start, but hher relationship with it was tumultuous.

"Some days felt like effortless harmony; on others, we fought, our voices raised. Still, the way you pushed me was like none before. You forced me to confront my fears, detach from expectation, and feed every flicker of belief I could find."

One of the most remarkable things about Raboutou's achievement was that it was her first in the ninth grade, meaning she's bypassed 9a, 9a+ and 9b entirely. This might raise the question of whether Excalibur goes easy for a 9b+, but the fact is that some of sport climbing's greats have tried and failed to get up it, including the legendary Adam Ondra.

Raboutou, the French-American daughter of Didier Raboutou and Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou and sister of elite boulderer Shawn Raboutou, adds this historic ascent to her already stellar list of achievements.

She won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the combined bouldering and lead climbing event. In October 2023, she sent Box Therapy, a V15 (8C) boulder problem, making her only one of nine women to have achieved a climb at the grade.

For clarity on climbing rating systems, check out our guide.