Rangers say you're sleeping on these beautiful, underused National Park trails

National Park Rangers say hikers are missing out on miles of stunning trails that are sadly underutilized – possibly because people don't even know they're there. Western Pennsylvania alone has around 33 miles of trails, spread throughout five National Parks, that visitors rarely explore.

"I feel that the NPS [National Park Service] trails are underutilized, in large part because I don't think the communities realize they even exist," Stephen Clark, superintendent for the five parks, told WJAC TV (opens in new tab).

US National Parks offer over 21,000 miles of trails for hikers to roam, so it's understandable that some see more boots than others, but Clark and Park Rangers say people are missing out on some hidden gems – particularly at Allegheny Portage Railroad (opens in new tab), Johnstown Flood National Memorial (opens in new tab), Flight 93 National Memorial (opens in new tab), Friendship Hill National Historic Site (opens in new tab), and Fort Necessity National Battlefield (opens in new tab).

Friendship Hill, for example, has 10 miles of hiking trails, including scenic routes through woods and meadows, and on the bluffs overlooking the Monongahela River.

"We really have trails for everyone, whether you're interested in learning about history as you're hiking through our parks, or quiet contemplation or remembrance," said Park Ranger Elizabeth Shope.

There are also plans to construct more trails soon, linking three of the five parks in Western Pennsylvania for even longer adventures.

The National Park Service app (opens in new tab) (free to download for Android and iOS) is a particularly handy tool for finding lesser-used trails. You can also use the trail map on the NPS website (opens in new tab) to help plan your next hike.