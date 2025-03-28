UK's trails brace for busiest weekend of the year with the clocks changing – here are AllTrails best hiking tips "to find beauty without busyness"

It has never been more important to get outdoors – here's how to do it in peace

The clocks change in the UK this weekend, and that means hikers across the country can finally take advantage of post-7pm sunsets and more daylight to hit the trails after a long day of work. It also means your favorite beauty spot is about to get a whole lot busier.

In 2024, the last weekend of March saw the highest app usage for AllTrails users, according to a new survey carried out by the popular hiking app, while March 30 was the most popular day of the year for hiking. From now through the autumn, there's no doubt that more Brits will be seeking the physical and mental health benefits of hiking – 81% of the 2,000 people surveyed say they typically feel happier after a hike or walk outdoors, while 46% of Brits say they consider walking in nature their top stress reliever.

“Research continues to show the positive impact that being outdoors has on our overall mental wellbeing all year round,” says Dr. Suzanne Hackenmiller, Chief Medical Advisor at AllTrails who cites circadian rhythm regulation, improved sleep and better mood as some of the key benefits of hiking.

The majority of us heading to the same trails to achieve these benefits, however, can come at a cost, something AllTrails’ UK Country Manager Gareth Mills has seen first-hand at areas near his home such as Yr Wyddfa (formerly Snowdon).

According to some estimates, 600,000 people climb Yr Wyddfa every year, giving it the unofficial monikor of Britain's busiest mountain. Overcrowding in areas like Eryri National Park (formerly Snowdonia), where Yr Wyddfa resides, can mean long queues to the summit, increased erosion and questionable parking – in January, Peak District hikers were criticized for blocking roadways and slowing down mountain rescue teams trying to aid an injured hiker.

But stand at the foot of a popular peak and take a quarter turn in any direction?

"Many surrounding peaks are largely empty, despite offering similar views, air, challenge, and sense of achievement. The few people on those further trails are often surrounded by more sheep than people," says Mills.

In 2024, the last weekend of March saw the highest app usage for AllTrails users (Image credit: Ryan Lomas photography)

In his discussions with Eryri officials about reducing crowding and finding ways to explore without disrupting local communities or hurting the land, Mills says he realized he already had the solution.

"Technology, including outdoor exploration apps, can help tackle overcrowding and allow us all to enjoy time outside in peace."

On a recent weekend, Mills set off towards Eryri, but instead of joining the queue to the Yr Wyddfa summit, he used AllTrails to find an alternate route that would provide a similar distance and difficulty level in the same area, with great views.

He followed the directions to the trailhead, where he found plenty of parking and began walking, finding as he gained elevation that he had views of all the famous peaks that make this landscape so iconic – Tryfan, Carnedd Llewelyn, Carnedd Dafydd are higher and even Yr Wyddfa.

"It’s an impressive mountain, best enjoyed from a little distance away."

Most importantly, he could enjoy the trail without the traffic jams.

"Even on our highest, busiest summit of the day, everyone there could fit inside the weather shelter for a chat, snack and drink."

If you're one of the many who will be flocking to the hills this weekend and more as the days get longer, but are hoping to enjoy some solitude, AllTrails could be a good way to find an alternate but comparable route.

If you're one of the many who will be flocking to the hills this weekend you can use AllTrails to find an alternate, but comparable route (Image credit: All Trails (Andy Cochrane))

Using the app's filters, you can specify whether you're looking for an easy, moderate or hard hike, the type of distance and elevation you'd like to achieve and other must-haves, like great views, waterfalls or whether you want to hike out-and-back or in a loop. Then it will select routes that fit your preferences out of 450,000 trails around the world, and you can check out other hikers' photos and read their reviews to see if it really fits the bill.

"Time outside is a basic human need, and the digital lifestyles many of us now live means it has never been more important to get outdoors. The pandemic helped us to rediscover its benefits. Now is the time to remake the habit, helped by technology that makes it easier than ever to find beauty without busyness," says Mills.

Many of AllTrails functions are available for free, but for $35.99 / £35.99 a year you can unlock features, such as searching for trails by distance from you, route preview, weather along the trail, route conditions and even mosquito activity so you know whether or not you need your insect repellent. Read our review of AllTrails+ to learn more.