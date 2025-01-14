Hikers criticised for poor parking, which slowed rescue teams in the Peak District after a man was injured

Hikers in England’s idyllic Peak District have come under fire, after poor parking on icy backcountry roads left mountain rescue crews unable to access a key route when a man was injured.

On Saturday, January 11, an estimated 200 cars parked on the sides of narrow lanes near the Rushup Edge and Mam Nick trails, as scores of hikers headed for the peaks to catch an idyllic winter sunrise.

Without ample space, large gritting vehicles were unable to get through to grit the roads, and emergency rescue efforts were slowed down.

“We have issues with cars double parked on Rushup Edge and Mam Nick on the road down to Edale,” complained Derbyshire County Council in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter).

“Our gritters cannot get through with around 200 cars in the area. Please move your car if you are in the area. If we can’t get through, neither would a bus or fire engine.”

The Peak District boasts a wide variety of challenging countryside hikes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Late in the morning on that day members of Edale Mountain Rescue were called into action to assist a fallen hiker in the Lady Booth Clough area. The unnamed man had lost his footing and sustained several painful injuries.

Confronted with harsh, snowy conditions, the team called in help from the Coast Guard Rescue’s 912 helicopter. Flying roughly 80 miles / 129km from the Humberside Airport, the chopper team were able to successfully winch the man to a nearby ambulance where he was treated for his injuries.

But rescue workers said the blocked roads had slowed down their mission.

“It is worth noting, rescuers' access to this incident was slowed down by cars parked and abandoned in various locations,” read Edale MRT’s incident report.

“Please be mindful when enjoying these beautiful snowy conditions that the emergency services may need to get past where you have left your car.”

More than 12 million people flock to the Peak District each year. Much loved for its broad open moorlands and ancient woodland valleys, Britain’s first national park spans 555 square miles / 1,437 km2. The area boasts hundreds of stunning trails alongside several wild swimming spots.