I’m an experienced hiker and mountaineer – here’s how I update my hiking kit for winter

As a qualified Summer Mountain Leader and someone who is working towards one day becoming a Winter Mountain Leader, I think carefully about what kit I pack for hiking days in the freezing season.

I’ve spoken to many mountain guides about the seriousness of the winter environment and the importance of getting things right at the planning stage. I've heard it said that during the introduction to winter Mountain Leader training, the instructor may say something along the lines of: “Get it wrong as a summer leader and your clients might miss their train home. Get it wrong as a winter leader and your clients might die.”

This rather extreme warning is also appropriate when considering what kit to bring along in your hiking backpack in winter. Under pack in summer and you might get a bit cold and wet, maybe a bit peckish. Under prepare in winter and you could end up in a battle with hypothermia or with frostbite due to severe windchill. Mountain rescue crews both in the US and the UK have already issued statements reminding people to be properly prepared for winter conditions.

Of course, there’s no one size fits all guide to what to pack, as this greatly depends on the seriousness of the environment you plan to hike in. But for a general guide on what to consider when heading into upland regions during winter, read on.

Winter is glorious, especially if you're prepared for it (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Below are the kit considerations I make when planning my winter hiking adventures, having checked both the mountain weather forecast and the avalanche forecast in advance of packing:

Meet the expert

Alex is a qualified UK Mountain Leader and former President of the London Mountaineering Club. He has a particular soft spot for winter walking and mountaineering.

Check the mountain weather forecast

Check a mountain weather forecast website or app before packing

Look for key details like precipitation, temperatures, visibility and wind speeds

If appropriate, check a dedicated avalanche forecast

Always check mountain weather and avalanche forecasts before planning (Image credit: Scottish Avalanche Information Service)

Getting as detailed a picture of the kind of conditions you’re heading into is vital when it comes to planning a winter adventure. I use a dedicated mountain weather forecast – or even better, two – to know what to expect when it comes to current conditions, likelihood of rain or snow, what the temperature will be at various heights, what I can expect visibility to be like, how windy it's likely to be and what direction the wind will be coming from. This is all crucial when it comes to my route planning and considering what I'm going to take along. In certain regions, it’s also vitally important to read an avalanche forecast.

Emergency items

Carry a group shelter or make sure someone in your party has one

A mountain first aid kit is vital

It’s always worth carrying an emergency blanket or blizzard jacket

Carrying a satellite communicator is wise in remote regions

Having the opportunity to take shelter is useful, even if just for a spot of lunch (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

In winter, creating a temporary shelter in an emergency is vital. Group shelters range in size from 2-person all the way up to 12 and beyond. They're not only useful in an emergency, but useful if and when my group wants to stop for lunch too. They’re lightweight, pack down small and there’s no excuse for not having at least one in your group. Oh, and the same goes for a mountain first aid kit.

That’s not to say there’s no place for an individual’s emergency blanket too, as these are incredibly useful for keeping a stricken hiker warm. Even better is a specialized blizzard jacket which, as its name suggests, is worn more like a jacket compared to the wrap-around blanket.

If you’re going remote, you may also want to consider a satellite communicator and tracker, which extends your phone’s coverage and allows rescue services to locate you. If I’m hiking in avalanche territory, an avalanche beacon or gear with integrated RECCO reflectors are also a good idea. Finally, I always pack spare laces so that I don’t become unstuck if one snaps.

Large backpack

You’ll need a larger backpack for winter adventures

Upwards of 30-liter capacity will be required

Sort kit into colored dry bags to keep it dry and organized

Winter calls for a larger backpack (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

There’s no getting away from the fact winter means more stuff, so a larger daypack will be necessary. Once all my warm layers, extra food, flask, crampons, ice axe, poles and emergency items are loaded up, it’s likely that I’ll need at least 30-liters capacity, if not more. This is why winter backpacks tend to be on the larger size compared to summer daypacks.

I also sort my kit into colored dry bags to keep everything dry and organized. This is preferable to using a backpack’s waterproof cover, which limits compartment access and has a habit of blowing away in challenging conditions.

Waterproof qualities, protection and stability make hiking boots a must

Winter hiking boots are ideal for adventures above the snow line

Winter boots are often compatible with crampons too

I've worn the La Sportiva Trango Tower GTX boots for many years (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

A quality pair of hiking boots is a must for the protection, stability and warmth that they provide. Most boots feature a waterproof membrane to keep feet dry, while I also value the solid ankle protection for the extra weight I’ll be carrying.

If I’m heading into more technical terrain, I’d opt for winter hiking boots or mountaineering boots featuring a rigid sole, high levels of protection and crampon compatibility. The burly design of these specialized boots allow me to kick steps in the snow, wedge my foot into cracks and utilize crampons when necessary. As they’re designed for snowy conditions, they’re usually well insulated too.

Traction devices

For easier winter walks, traction devices like Microspikes or Yaktrax are useful

Steeper winter terrain calls for crampons

Make sure your crampons are compatible with your hiking boots

Crampons may be necessary if you're heading into steep, wintry terrain (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Depending on the kind of terrain I’m heading into, I’ll want to consider traction. For some easier winter walks, additional help may not be required but for adventures above the snow line, traction devices like Yaktrax or Microspikes are useful. These can be fitted to most kinds of hiking footwear.

Having a pair of crampons to hand is essential for snow and ice adventures on steeper, mountain terrain. I may not need to deploy them, but it’s better to have them just in case. It's much better than finding myself on challenging terrain without them. Most are only compatible with winter hiking or mountaineering boots, which are specifically designed to fit them securely.

Thicker socks

Thick, moisture-wicking socks are crucial in winter

They keep your feet dry and prevent blisters

Thick, Merino socks are ideal (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Thick, warm, moisture-wicking socks are the order of the day for winter adventures. The ample cushioning will prevent blisters while providing insulation. Although more expensive, socks containing Merino wool are the optimum choice for their moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties.

Trousers and gaiters

Base layer bottoms wick moisture away from your legs and provide warmth

A combo of hiking pants and waterproof trousers will help keep you dry

Insulated soft shell trousers are useful for colder adventures

Gaiters provide a shield between your boots and pants

Gaiters provide a protective bridge between your boots and your pants (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Many winter adventurers opt for base layer bottoms, which are basically leggings that sit beneath your hiking pants. Merino is the ideal material, as it’s warm, moisture-wicking and odor-resistant too.

Depending on the severity of the environment I'm heading into, I'll either opt for a pair of hiking pants or insulated trousers. Many brands make dedicated winter hiking pants and some are waterproof too. However, my preferred option for winter mountain walking is a pair of softshell insulated trousers with waterproof rain pants over the top. Whatever combo you opt for, I highly recommend that your outer layer is waterproof.

Gaiters provide an additional shield, forming a protective bridge between hiking boots and trousers. They stop snow getting into my boots and guard against abrasion from prickly vegetation and icy rocks.

Warm layers

Start with a moisture wicking base layer

Multiple fleece or insulated mid layers are better than one thick jacket

A down jacket or puffer should be carried in case of extended stops

Multiple thin fleece mid layers are better than one thick one (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Getting layering right is half the battle in winter. I start with a warm, moisture-wicking, long-sleeved base layer. Again, Merino base layers are ideal, though hybrid or polyester tops are fine too. I avoid bamboo base layers in winter, as the fabric is not quite as quick drying.

Next up, it’s the mid layers. The crucial thing to remember here is that multiple thin layers and better than one thick one, as the air trapped between the tops will provide insulation and having removable layers allows me to regulate my temperature with more precision. For warmth and breathability, polyester fleece jackets are a the obvious go to, while thin insulated jackets also do a good job. Basically, I look for something that will continue to wick sweat away from the skin, as well as providing insulation and, therefore, warmth. Even if I only start with one mid layer, I'll have a couple of spares ready in my pack for the colder conditions up high.

Perhaps the ultimate warm layer is a down jacket or a synthetic puffer jacket thanks to their high warmth to weight ratio and insulating qualities. On a strenuous hike, even in the depths of winter, it’s likely my puffer will stay in my pack as an emergency provision. However, they’re great for throwing on if I stop for an extended period, such as for a bite to eat and a brew from my flask. However, in winter I always try to keep moving as much as possible and avoid such stops.

Maximum hardshell protection

A waterproof shell layer is vital for winter adventures

Don’t forget to reproof using aftercare products before the start of the season

A quality waterproof jacket is your shield against wind, rain and snow (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Forget soft shells and running jackets for winter hikes – you need something more rugged. A full-on waterproof jacket is the order of the day and, if I'm dabbling in easy mountaineering, a Gore-Tex Pro Jacket, while expensive, is ideal.

Having said that, as long as my layering is right, any decent waterproof jacket should suffice here. A hard shell will not only repel precipitation but also provide protection against windchill. I give my jackets a reproof with aftercare products like Nikwax Tech Wash and TX Direct before head out for the first time in winter. I don’t fancy being halfway up a snowy mountain when I realise my jacket needed a little TLC to maintain its performance.

The importance of spares

Always carry spare hats and gloves in winter

Less daylight hours means headlamps are essential

Carry a power bank so that devices can be recharged if necessary

I swear by Mountain Equipment's Couloir and Guide gloves (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Gloves and hats have a habit of getting wet during winter adventures. In the worst-case scenario, they’re also the winter wind’s preferred prey. It’ll whip a beanie hat off before you can say “my ears are a bit nippy” and gloves are also liable to be blown away while you faff around in your backpack. So, I always, always, always carry spare hats and gloves. Two beanies suffice, while I carry three pairs of gloves for mountain hikes: a thinner, lightweight pair for the walk in and two thicker pairs for time spent on the mountain.

Another item I carry at least two of is a headlamp. Winter means less daylight and many hikes are started and finished in the dark. I always pack a quality headlamp and a lightweight spare, not forgetting to make sure they’re fully charged before heading out.

Speaking of charge, cold temps have a habit of draining battery life faster than usual. The last thing I want in a challenging situation is for my phone’s battery to die. I always carry a hefty power bank and USB cables in winter, just in case.

Eye protection

Goggles are essential for both protection from UV and harsh conditions

Sunglasses are useful for less serious hikes

Goggles are essential for when conditions turn nasty (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

When I'm heading above the snow line, I carry a pair of ski goggles for two reasons. Firstly, they protect my eyes from harmful UV rays from the sun and those reflected off the snow. Secondly, they’re a huge help in really challenging conditions. If the wind picks up and starts whipping spindrift around or if I get caught in a blizzard, ski goggles are an absolute life saver. For easier winter hikes, it’s always worth carrying a pair of sunglasses too.

Trekking poles

Trekking poles aid stability, stamina and are useful for river crossings

Make sure you fit the snow baskets to the tips

Poles are very useful when it comes to wintry hikes (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

Many people swear by the use of trekking poles in the colder months and there’s no doubt that they’re very useful tools when it comes to winter walking, helping with stability, river crossings, assessing terrain and safeguarding your stamina. When used effectively, poles distribute weight away from the legs, giving me the ability to hike for longer before fatigue sets in. Hiking in winter often involves more effort than other times of the year, so my always thank me for taking poles along.

Getting river crossings right is crucial in winter, as water and freezing temperatures aren’t best buddies. If you end up in the river, even if it’s just a quick dunking, it could very well lead to an emergency situation. I value the way poles aid stability, acting as an additional point of contact when crossing, and allow me to probe beneath the surface too.

If you decide to take poles with you in winter, make sure to pop your snow baskets over the tips of your poles to stop them from sinking straight into the snow.

Walking ice axe

A walking axe is very useful for more adventurous winter walks

Knowing how to properly use one is essential

A single walking axe will suffice for winter walking and even easier mountaineering (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Winter walking in the mountains often requires the use of a single walking axe, though for many winter walks such a tool would probably be overkill. Whether or not I bring one depends on the conditions and the location of my winter hike.

A walking ice axe is longer and straighter than the aggressive looking, curved pairs that ice climbers and alpinists use. The axe’s spike can be driven into the slope for stability and, on steeper ground, the pick can used for purchase. The adze is also useful for clearing snow or ice from holds or for cutting steps into snow slopes. On glaciated terrain, an axe can also be used as an anchor in an emergency.

The caveat here is that, if you don’t know how to use an ice axe, heading into the mountains with one is dangerous, unless you’re with someone who can teach you how to use one properly – an experienced friend or an outdoor instructor.

Food and drink

Food and hot drinks can help to keep you warm

Liquid water will freeze in really cold environments

Take hot drinks in insulated bottles or flasks

A coffee break is always welcome on a wintry hike (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

In summer, food and drink serves as fuel and hydration – two obviously important factors on any hike. However, in winter, food and drink is also vital for maintaining body heat. A warm brew from my flask and a bite to eat have an invigorating effect. Meanwhile, a surefire way to warm a casualty up in an emergency is to get them to eat something (once you’ve made sure they’re dry and are wrapped up in plenty of layers, of course). So, I take more food and drink than I think I'll need on any serious winter hike.

Don't forget that liquid water will eventually freeze, as happened to the water in my hydration bladder the first time I ventured out into the wintry Scottish Cairngorms. These days, I avoid this from happening by heating my drinking water before setting out and storing it in a flask or insulated water bottle. I also pretty much always take a flask of coffee for winter outings.