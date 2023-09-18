Reebok launches extra tough, water resistant Floatride Energy 5 Adventure

Reebok has launched a new version of its Floatride Energy Adventure road-to-trail running shoe, with a tougher and more water-resistant design. The Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Adventure has been updated with an upper made from Cordura re/cor, which is an extra durable material that uses far less energy and water to produce than virgin nylon.

Like its predecessor, the Reebok Floatride Energy 4 Adventure, the new shoe has a multifunctional sole with moderately sized lugs for traction on mud and loose surfaces, but enough midsole cushioning for a comfortable ride on the road too.

The shoe uses Reebok's lightweight Floatride Energy foam, which I find pleasingly springy without ever feeling unstable at lower speeds. It was put to particularly good use in last year's Floatride Energy 4 road shoe, which felt responsive without being over cushioned.

The Floatride Energy 5 Adventure is available now from Reebok and third-party retailers for $130 (about £100), making it particularly good value for such a versatile shoe.

When I reviewed the Floatride Energy 4 Adventure, I was impressed by its performance on all running surfaces from asphalt to mud, its tough construction, and its thoughtful design with extra toe protection, which the new shoe carries forward. I'll be putting it through its paces on the roads and trails, and will bring you a full review very soon