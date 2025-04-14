Race through the wilderness with 25% off these eye-catching Adidas trail running shoes

With spring finally here, there's no better time to invest in new gear and head onto the trails for a long-distance run. If you're in the market for a trusty pair of trail running shoes to help you bound around the backcountry, check out this sleek pair from Adidas.

The Adidas Terrex Agravic GTX trail running shoes are available for just $119.95 in men's and women's sizes at Backcountry - slashed to 25% off their list price in the spring sales.

These waterproof trail running shoes are designed to ward off rough terrain and keep you upright at all times. They're made from a synthetic Gore-Tex mesh and feature 4mm Continental rubber lugs, which dig into the trails to ensure stability.

The impact-absorbing midsoles and abrasion-resistant upper overlays seek to support your feet so you can enjoy comfortable, pain-free runs. You'll also be protected from the rain, thanks to an Invisible Fit Gore-Tex membrane, which blocks moisture and maintains airflow while you run.

If you like the look of these Adidas trail running shoes but aren't in the US, you can scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best deals where you are.

Men's Adidas Terrex Agravic: $159.95 $119.95 at Backcountry

Save $40 These Adidas trail running shoes are designed to help you bounce around the wilderness. Their 4mm lugs are well suited to the moist spring ground, while a reliable Gore-Tex upper maintains breathability and blocks rain.

Women's Adidas Terrex Agravic: $159.95 $119.95 at Backcountry

Save $40 These springy trail running shoes feature impact-absorbing midsoles and abrasion-resistant upper overlays, which provide plenty of support for long-distance running. You can also be sure to stay on your feet thanks to a grippy Continental rubber outsole with aggressive 4mm lugs.

