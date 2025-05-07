Crocs new End. x And Wander hiking shoe collaboration looks built for coastal adventures

Crocs has teamed up with fashion brands And Wander and End. to create a springy shoe for exploring land and water this summer

Crocs is taking another step into hiking-ready footwear this summer with an updated version of its Trailbreak hiking shoe that looks ready for coastal adventures.

Despite its reputation for making sandals, slippers, and clogs, the American brand wants to help you trek on rougher terrain with the latest Trailbreak. Designed in collaboration with fashion brands And Wander and End., these unique hiking shoes aim to combine Crocs' trademark comfort and ease-of-use with enough traction and protection for heavy use over rough terrain.

Crucially, they've got rugged thermoplastic outsoles with plenty of lugs to keep you on your feet while hiking.

The latest Trailbreak hiking shoes also feature unique neoprene sock-liners, which cover your ankles and aim to keep your socks dry as you traverse boggy marshland or beach sections.

These waterproof sock-liners are designed to save time, eliminating the need to strip off shoes and socks when you're passing through water. Once you're back on dry land, they zip off to keep your feet from overheating in the summer sun.

The previous Trailbreak models featured large, grippy outsoles but no ankle protection or waterproofing.

End. says the collaboration "blends wetsuit-inspired neoprene with a rugged outsole for unrivaled comfort and stability."

The Trailbreak hiking shoes will enjoy a limited release on the Ends. website. If you fancy a pair, you'll have to enter the raffle before paying $140 for yours.

Strange as it might seem, Crocs has released hiking and camping models in the past.

In addition to previous Trailbreak shoes, Crocs has previously collaborated with Marmot to release the lightweight Quicktrail hiking shoes, which incorporate a sturdy outsole and additional protection to Crocs' iconic design.