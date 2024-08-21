Rescuers searching for hiker pause for selfie with Jay Leno

A mountain rescue team looking for a lost hiker in the Angeles National Forest in California had a surprise encounter with a famous celebrity along the way – Jay Leno.

Unfortunately, the comedian and former host of NBC’s The Tonight Show hadn’t seen the missing hiker, but he did stop for a selfie, and praised the team for their efforts.

They encountered Leno in the drive to Newcomb’s Ranch, where Leno and his friends had rendezvoused for a drive.

Thankfully, the hiker, a “very fit, experienced and prepared 78-year-old hiker” named Ki Soo Yang, who had become separated from his party during a hike to the summit of Mount Waterman on Saturday, was eventually found, safe and well, though dehydrated.

“We found our missing person – and ran into Jay Leno along the way!” said the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team in a Facebook post.

Initially, various search and rescue teams – from Montrose, Sierra Madre and Altadena – swung into action to locate the missing Mr Yang. But after 12 hours with no luck the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team was called in too, along with dog teams.

Then, at approximately 2pm on Sunday a hiker, who’d visited the rescue command post and was aware of the ongoing search, came across the Mr Yang on the saddle between Mount Waterman and Twin Peaks, and he notified authorities. Mr Yang was reported to be in good condition, despite having spent a night out without shelter.

After 30 hours in the Angeles National Forest, he was airlifted to safety and reunited with his family.